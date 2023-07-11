First Look at Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa In Wonka Movie Revealed (Photo)

The first look at an Oompa Loompa (played by Hugh Grant) has been revealed in Timothee Chalamet's upcoming Wonka prequel.

Following an original story, inspired by Roald Dahl's 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Chalamet stars as a younger version of Willy Wonka.

Wonka is said to work as a prequel to the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, putting most of the attention on Chalamet's shoulders to lead this origin story.

Oompa Loompa Revealed in Wonka

Warner Bros.

In an exclusive look with People, the first look was given to fans of Hugh Grant portraying an Oompa Loompa in Wonka.

The image shows Timothee Chalamet's Willy Wonka talking to a contained Oompa Loompa. The small assistants eventually work for Wonka in his Chocolate Factory.

Warner Bros.

This iteration of Oompa Loompa closely resembled the original design from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory starring Gene Wilder.

Paramount Pictures

Johnny Depp's 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory remake featured a stylistically different version of Oompa Loompas, all played by Deep Roy.

A New Version of the Chocolate Factory

While Wonka isn't another reboot, it is another cinematic trip with the famous candy maker.

The leading role is pivotal, Depp and Wilder had their own unique spins on the character, but it will be interesting to see where Chalamet takes the iconic chocolate maker.

Hugh Grant's Oompa Loompa design is a blast from the past and fans' first piece of evidence of how connected this film will be to the 1971 classic.

While Charlie and the flawed group of eager children will be missing, Wonka has a stellar cast.

Sally Hawkins plays the mother of Willy Wonka, along with Callah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Matt Lucas.

Wonka releases on December 15 exclusively in theaters.