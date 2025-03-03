The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3 pushes some of the recurring guest stars into the spotlight as Arnas Fedaravičius, Christian Friedel, and Dom Hetrakul shine in the new installment.

The new episode of the hit HBO and Max series, "The Meaning of Dreams," has a lot to juggle for the wealthy characters in the forefront, with Timothy Ratliff being stressed over the massive scandal that he's involved in, Rick and Chelsea's snake-filled adventure, and Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate's turmoil within their friendship.

The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3 premiered on Max on March 2.

The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 3 Cast Guide

Arnas Fedaravičius - Valentin

Arnas Fedaravičius

Arnas Fedaravičius guest stars as Valentin in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

Valentin serves as the main health therapist of the core trio of friends: Jaclyn, Laurie, and Kate. As the island's resident hunk/therapist, Jacyln and Kate are urging Laurie to sleep with him.

Only time will tell if Laurie will end up in the same bed with Valentin as the season progresses.

Fedaravičius is known for his roles in Deadly Code, Access All Areas, and Shetland.

Christian Friedel - Fabian

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel reprises his role as Fabian, the manager of the White Lotus resort, who tries to convince the owner, Sritala, to become a performer in the future.

Friedel has credits in The Zone of Interest, 13 Minutes, and The White Ribbon.

Dom Hetrakul - Pornchai

Dom Hetrakul

Dom Hetrakul portrays Pornchai, the wellness expert of Thailand's White Lotus who assists Belinda with her training before she goes back to Maui.

Pornchai continues to show his affection toward Belinda in Season 3, Episode 3, but she has yet to reciprocate it.

Hetrakul also starred in Bangkok Dangerous, The Marine 2, and It Happens on Valentine's Day.

Jon Gries - Greg/Gary

Jon Gries

Jon Gries returns as Greg (posing as Gary) in The White Lotus Season 3.

In Season 3, Greg is still hiding out in Thailand after being involved with the death of his ex-wife, Tanya McQuoid in Season 2.

Episode 3 sees Greg's cover as Gary being in peril due to Belinda (a former friend of Tanya in Maui) recognizing him in Thailand's White Lotus.

Gries' most recognizable role is playing Broots in The Pretender.

The actor also starred in Napoleon Dynamite, The Bystanders, and Dream Corp LLC.

Morgana O’Reilly - Pam

Morgana O’Reilly

Morgana O'Reilly returns as Pam, the wellness expert assigned to the Ratliff family.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Pam's main role includes collecting the phones of the Ratliff family while also giving Saxon his blender.

O'Reilly previously appeared in Housebound, Friends Like Her, and Inside.

Shalini Peiris - Amrita

Shalini Peiris

Shalini Peiris is back as Amrita, a spiritual counselor tasked with giving stress management therapy to guests of the White Lotus.

Peiris can be seen in The Ark, The Danny & Mick Show, and Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Yothin Udomsanti - Lek

Yothin Udomsanti

Yothin Udomsanti guest stars as Lek, Gaitok's supervising officer who tells him that he has a meeting with the White Lotus general manager the following day.

Udomsanti's notable credits include The Lockdown, Mechanic: Resurrection, and Skin Trade.

Pree “Wan” Asvaraksha - Bodyguard # 1

Pree “Wan” Asvaraksha

Pree “Wan” Asvaraksha appears as one of the bodyguards of Sritala in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

Asvaraksha's other major credits include a role in Doi Boi.

IMDb: Pree “Wan” Asvaraksha

Thanapat “Oat” Noitawee - Bodyguard # 2

Thanapat “Oat” Noitawee

Thanapat "Oat" Noitawee stars as the second bodyguard of Sritala who makes fun of Gaitok.

Noitawee also starred in The Lockdown.

IMDb: Thanapat "Oat" Noitawee

Phansk Yuthong - Gaitok's Colleague

Phansk Yuthong

Phansk Yuthong joins the cast of The White Lotus Season 3 as Gaitok's colleague.

Yuthong is an interesting new addition to the world of The White Lotus since he is a real-life security manager at the real Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui.

The White Lotus Season 3 is Yuthong's major on-screen acting debut.

Luksika “Taj” Guendaraju

Luksika "Taj" Guendaraju appears in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

Guendaraju previously worked as an assistant director in Meg 2: The Trench and an assistant crew in Comedy Island Philippines.

Oak Keerati - Posture Therapist

Sam Nivola & Oak Keerati

Oak Keerati joins the cast of The White Lotus Season 3 as a wellness expert tasked to improve the guests' posture.

Keerati also starred in Only God Forgives, Lo Imposible, and Bangkok Breaking.

Bancha “Richy” Mutaporn - Waitress

Bancha “Richy” Mutaporn plays a waitress in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

The White Lotus Season 3 is Mutaporn's first major on-screen credit.

IMDb: Bancha "Richy" Mutaporn

Nopphasin “Maggie” Nanthasit - Waitress

Appearing as a waitress in Season 3, Episode 3 is Thai actress Nopphasin “Maggie” Nanthasit.

The White Lotus Season 3 is Nanthasit's major acting credit.

Kanokon “Beer” Richardson - Therapist

Kanokon "Beer" Richardson appears as a therapist in the brand-new episode.

Richardson marks his acting debut in The White Lotus Season 3.

IMDb: Kanokon “Beer” Richardson

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood reprises her role as Chelsea in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

Chelsea is the sexy girlfriend of Walton Goggins' Rick who tries her best to understand his downward spiral in the episode.

After getting invited to a snake show, she almost died after she was bitten by a cobra due to Rick's doing.

Wood is best known for appearing as part of the incredible cast of Netflix's Sex Education.

The actress can also be seen in Toxic Town, Daddy Issues, and Alice & Jack.

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs makes a prominent appearance as Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3.

As the patriarch of his family, Timothy is concerned over the fact that he has gotten himself involved in a financial scandal that could eventually end his career and destroy his reputation.

Still, he has yet to come clean to his family in the new episode.

Isaacs previously appeared in The OA, Star Trek: Discovery, and Peter Pan.

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Saxon Ratliff (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger) is the eldest son of Timothy and Victoria Ratliff.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Saxon's career is highlighted as he gets enough screen time to establish how dedicated he is to his father's business.

Other than being charismatic and addicted to intimacy, the episode shows that Saxon is a driven man who wants to make his dad proud.

He is part of the voice cast of Secret Level's Armored Core episode.

Schwarzenegger can also be seen in The Staircase, The Terminal List, and Midnight Sun.

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Parker Posey

Parker Posey stars as Victoria Ratliff, Timothy's wife who is having nightmares about sacrificing herself in a tsunami.

While her husband is still not being honest with her about his problems back in the United States, Victoria helps by giving him a dose of sleeping pills to get enough rest.

She can still sense, though, that her husband has a big enough problem.

Posey played an important role in Amazon Prime Video's Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The actress also has credits in Lost in Space, The Staircase, Beau Is Afraid, and more.

Read more about what fans are saying about Parker Posey's accent in The White Lotus Season 3.

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sarah Catherine Hook plays Piper Ratliff, the only daughter of Victoria and Timothy who goes to Thailand for her thesis about Buddhism.

In Season 3, Episode 3, Piper continues her research as she visits the Buddhist temple to schedule interviews with a monk.

Hook's most recognizable roles include Juliette Fairmont in First Kill, Happy in The Ghost Trap, and Catherine Davis in American Crime Story.

She also appeared as part of the core cast of Amazon Prime Video's Cruel Intentions.

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan returns as Jaclyn, a famous TV star who goes on a staycation with her two longtime best friends in Thailand's White Lotus.

At the center of Jaclyn's story in White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3 is her insightful conversation with her friends about the Judeo-Christian morality and the voters of Donald Trump.

Monaghan also appeared as part of the cast of Bad Monkey on Apple TV+, Family Plan, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Carrie Coon - Laurie

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon appears as Laurie, one of the core best frienemies of Jaclyn and Kate who went to Thailand for a much-deserved break.

As the only single lady in her group, Laurie's friends are urging her to take a shot and sleep with their hot therapist.

Coon is known for being part of the cast of The Gilded Age Season 2, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, and Gone Girl.

Leslie Bibb - Kate

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb plays Kate, Jaclyn and Laurie's best friend who is criticized by them for voting Donald Trump in the last election.

Bibb is known for appearing in Iron Man, Law Abiding Citizen, Miss Nobody, and Tag.

Charlotte Le Bon - Chloe

Charlotte Le Bon

Chloe (played by Charlotte Le Bon) is Greg's new girlfriend who is still clueless about his shady past tied to killing his ex-wife, Tanya.

Fans may recognize Le Bon in her roles in The Hundred-Foot Journey, Anthropoid, and Falcon Lake.

Walton Goggins - Rick

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins returns as Rick in the new episode.

Aside from being Chelsea's boyfriend, Rick appears to be hellbent on getting to know the White Lotus' owner, Sritala, which is why he pretended to be a film producer to have a meeting with her.

Elsewhere, he also released a bunch of snakes in a snake show after getting high from weed.

Goggins can be seen as part of the cast of Fallout on Amazon Prime Video, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Invincible.

Here are the other characters who appeared in The White Lotus Season 3, Episode 3:

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Lalisa Manobal - Mook

Lek Patravadi - Sritala

Tayme Thapthimtong - Gaitok

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

The next episode of The White Lotus Season 3 premieres on Sunday, March 9 at 9 p.m. ET (read more about its official release schedule here).