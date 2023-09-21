Sex Education Season 4 has a remarkable cast headlined by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey.

The hit Netflix series is back for its final season, and it is expected to be full of twists and turns.

After a crazy Season 3 ending, Season 4 will revolve around the core group adjusting to a new school after Moordale Secondary's operations were shut down. This development brings new faces and challenges in the next batch of episodes.

Every Actor & Character in Sex Education Season 4

Asa Butterfield - Otis Milburn

Netflix

Returning to the world of Sex Education is its main character, Otis Milburn, played by Asa Butterfield. Throughout the first three seasons, Otis built a reputation among his peers as the school's sex expert since he and Maeve started a sex clinic to help their schoolmates.

Despite many bumps in the road, Otis and Maeve's romantic involvement with each other has been Sex Education's central focus, and many are wondering if the pair will eventually get together in Season 4.

At the end of Season 3, though, Maeve went to the United States to grab an incredible opportunity for her academics, leaving Otis behind.

Speaking with Radio Times in December 2022, Butterfield shared that reprising his role as Otis in Season 4 has been "fun," though he hinted that "things have changed up a bit:"

"We're in the new school, new locations, and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters. It's still got the core team involved and it's been fun. I mean, we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

Butterfield is best known for his roles in Ender's Game, Hugo, The Space Between Us, and All Fun and Games.

Emma Mackey - Maeve Wiley

Netflix

As portrayed by Emma Mackey, Maeve Wiley is Otis' love interest in Sex Education who helps him launch Moordale High's sex clinic. Aside from her sexual exploits, Maeve is one of Moordale's intelligent students.

Leaving for the United States for school is a major bump in the road for Otis and Maeve's love story in Season 4, and it is unknown if the pair will ultimately end up together.

In an interview with Radio Times in October 2022, Mackey confirmed that she will have a limited role in Season 4 as her character is overseas:

“I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back.”

Despite that, Season 4's trailer showed that Otis and Maeve are still talking to each other, hinting that a happy ending is potentially in the cards.

Mackey is known for her roles in Barbie, Emily, and Eiffel.

Gillian Anderson - Jean Milburn

Netflix

Portraying Otis' protective mother Jean Milburn in Sex Education is veteran actress Gillian Anderson. Jean is a well-known sex therapist who had a past relationship with her plumber, Jakob.

Jean and Jakob broke up in Season 3 after discovering that the latter was not the father of the former's child. The Season 4, trailer showed that Gillian is suffering from post-partum depression, and it remains to be seen if Jakob will return or if her ex-husband, Remi, will come back.

The identity of the father of Jean's baby is also expected to be one of Season 4's main points.

Anderson is perhaps best known for her roles as Dana Scully in The X-Files, Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, and Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier in Hannibal.

Ncuti Gatwa - Eric Effiong

Netflix

Eric Effiong is Otis' best friend, and he is portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa. Aside from his friendship with Otis, Eric had his own romantic storylines in the first three seasons.

Eric eventually fell in love with his bully, Adam Groff, and they became a couple after multiple setbacks. However, they broke up in Season 3 after he cheated on Adam.

Season 4 serves as a new beginning for Eric. In an interview with Elle prior to the actors' strike, Gatwa offered high praise for how the writers chose to portray Eric on-screen:

“He’s so fierce and unashamed. It was healing for me, and great for people to see themselves represented. It taught me the importance of representation: it’s so powerful and necessary.”

Gatwa previously appeared in Barbie as one of the Kens and is set to debut as the Fifteenth Doctor in the upcoming Doctor Who series.

Aimee Lou Wood - Aimee Gibbs

Netflix

Aimee Lou Wood's Aimee Gibbs is Maeve's best friend and is one of the richest students from Moordale.

Aimee found her passion for baking in Season 2, and her growth as a character has been remarkable since she managed to gain the support of her peers and even Jean Milburn after her sexual troubles.

Wood is known for her roles in Uncle Vanya and Alice & Jack.

Connor Swindells - Adam Groff

Netflix

Connor Swindells' Adam Groff started out as Eric's bully, but he eventually softened up after embracing his sexuality and falling in love with Eric.

The core of Adam's journey in Sex Education is trying to be a better person, and he has been exerting all of his effort to achieve his goal.

After breaking up with Eric in Season 3 and Moordale's closure, Adam is expected to seek new opportunities.

Swindells is known for his roles in Barbie, Rogue Heroes, and The Vanishing.

Mimi Keene - Ruby Matthews

Netflix

Starting off as one of Moordale's bullies, Mimi Keene's Ruby Matthews eventually softened up after having a relationship with Otis Milburn in Season 3.

After several hook-ups, Ruby developed feelings for Otis in Season 3, ultimately leading to her confession that she was in love with him. However, Otis turned her down.

Given the uncertainty between Otis and Maeve, Ruby could swoop in and convince Otis to be a couple again in Season 4.

Keene's credits include After Everything, School for Stars, and Our Girl.

Alistair Petrie - Michael Groff

Netflix

Michael Groff is Adam's strict father and the former headmaster of Moordale Secondary. The character is played by Alistair Petrie.

Michael had quite a journey in the past three seasons. His wife, Maureen, left him, and his son, Adam, hates him. In Season 3, though, Michael tried to get back together with his wife, and hopefully, his redemption will carry over in Season 4.

Petrie is known for his roles in The Cursed, Deep State, and The Night Manager.

Samantha Spiro - Maureen Groff

Netflix

Samantha Spiro's Maureen Groff is Adam's loving mother and Michael's wife. Maureen is also one of Jean Milburn's closest friends.

After leaving her ex-husband Michael, Maureen decided to try to live to the fullest, being romantically involved with another man and spending time with Jean for yoga sessions.

At the end of Season 3, Maureen finally supports Adam's sexuality, showing how much she loves her son.

Spiro previously appeared in Babs, Grandma's House, and Me Before You.

Kedar Williams-Stirling - Jackson Marchetti

Netflix

Kedar Williams-Stirling's Jackson Marchetti is Maeve's ex-boyfriend and Viv's best friend.

Jackson is a former swimmer who represented Moordale in different competitions, and he is often pressured by his moms to be the best version of himself at all times.

After losing his position as Moordale's head boy, Jackson starts to form a friendship with Cal Bowman, and this dynamic is poised to continue in Season 4.

Dua Saleh - Cal Bowman

Netflix

Dua Saleh joined the Sex Education cast in Season 3 as a non-binary student named Cal Bowman.

They developed a connection with Jackson, though the pair insisted that it was not at all romantic.

Season 4's trailer teased that Cal may start exploring the possibility of falling in love with one of their peers.

Chinenye Ezeudu - Viv Odusanya

Netflix

Viv Odusanya is Jackson's best friend and was one of the intelligent students from Moordale Secondary.

Viv served as Jackson's replacement as the new head student of Moordale in Season 3, but the school's closure led to her losing the title.

After a brief platonic break-up, Season 4's trailer revealed that Jackson and Viv are back as best friends and ready to make new friends at Cavendish College.

George Robinson - Isaac Goodwin

Netflix

Isaac Goodwin is Maeve's neighbor who developed feelings for her in Season 2. The character is portrayed by George Robinson.

At the end of Season 2, Isaac deleted Otis' voicemail to Maeve which included his confession of love for her. During Season 3, Isaac admitted what he had done to Maeve, and she eventually forgave him.

At the end of Season 3, Maeve said goodbye to Isaac, but he didn't say a word to her, meaning that he was still mad that she loves Otis and not him.

Season 4's trailer revealed that Isaac and Aimee are talking to one another, indicating that the pair could begin a romantic bond.

Dan Levy - Thomas Molloy

Netflix

Dan Levy is one of the newcomers in Sex Education Season 4, playing a character named Thomas Molloy.

Thomas is a successful author and one of Maeve's professors at Wallace University in the United States.

Levy is best known for his roles in Schitt's Creek, Haunted Mansion, and Modern Family.

Thaddea Graham - Sarah "O" Owen

Netflix

Another newcomer to the strong ensemble of Sex Education Season 4 is Thaddea Graham's Sarah "O" Owen.

Similar to Otis, Netflix confirmed that Sarah also runs a sex therapy clinic at Cavendish College. Given the similarities between the pair, there's a strong chance that Otis and Sarah will team up to make Cavendish a better place for sexually confused students.

Graham is a Northern Irish actress known for her roles in The Sparticle Mystery Season 3, The Letter for the King, and The Irregulars.

Jodie Turner-Smith - Homeless Person (Episode 4)

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith is also one of the fresh faces in Sex Education Season 4.

The actress revealed in an interview with Variety in February 2023 that she was personally invited by Ncuti Gatwa to be part of the show:

“First of all, all my scenes were with Ncuti Gatwa who – I DIE for him – and he’s my favourite character on the show. So when he called me and asked me to do it I was like, I don’t care how much they’re paying I’m doing.”

In Season 4 Episode 4, Turner-Smith appeared as a homeless person who asked Eric for help to find the nearest feeding center. She eventually forced Eric to accompany her, leading to the cancellation of his plans with Abbi.

Marie Reuther - Ellen

Marie Reuther

Marie Reuther is part of the new additions of Sex Education Season 4, and she portrays a character named Ellen.

Ellen is one of Maeve's new classmates in America who helps her adjust to her newfound life.

Felix Mufti - Roman

Netflix

Playing one of the new students from Cavendish College is Felix Mufti as Roman.

Roman is described as a great listener who comes from a rich family. He is in a relationship with Abbi when Season 4 begins.

Anthony Lexa - Abbi

Netflix

Serving as Cavendish College's queen bee and the Coven's leader, Anthony Lexa's Abbi is ready to test the mettle of the core group from Moordale.

Abbi is transgender and Roman's girlfriend.

Alexandra James - Aisha

Netflix

As a member of the Coven, Alexandra James' Aisha is a nerd who tries to shower positivity to the rest of the students at Cavendish. The character is also deaf.

Lisa McGrillis - Joanna

Netflix

Lisa McGrillis portrays Joanna, Jean Milburn's younger sister who pays a visit to her in Season 4.

Given that Jean is suffering from post-partum depression, Joanna's timely arrival could lead to a much-needed sisterly bond.

Imani Yahshua - Tyrone

Imani Yahshua joins the cast of Sex Education Season 4 as Tyrone, one of Maeve's new friends in America.

Although the trailer teased that he could be Maeve's new love interest in the United States, it was eventually confirmed that he's gay.

Sex Education Season 4 is now streaming on Netflix.