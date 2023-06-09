Sex Education Season 4: Release, Plot and Everything We Know So Far

Sex Education Season 3's cliffhanger ending managed to build the hype for the show's Season 4 on Netflix.

Sex Education features a star-studded cast led by Asa Butterfield and Emma Mackey. The hit Netflix series revolves around the students, teachers, and parents of Moordale Secondary School and their issues that often relate to (you guessed it) sex.

Sex Education Season 1 was first released on January 11, 2019.

After a well-received debut season, it was renewed for Season 2 and it premiered on January 17, 2020. Season 3 was then released on Netflix on September 17, 2021.

When Is Sex Education Season 4 Releasing?

In September 2021, Netflix, via Deadline, announced that Sex Education had been renewed for a fourth season during the TUDUM fan event. The announcement came a week after Season 3's premiere on the streamer.

In August 2022, lead star Asa Butterfield confirmed on Twitter that production of Season 4 began. Filming then wrapped on February 10, 2023, after Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee) shared the news on Instagram:

“Wrap on season 4. Everyone has worked so hard. Thank you. Love you.”

Netflix confirmed that Sex Education Season 4 will release sometime in Fall 2023, but there is no specific premiere date yet. Thus, fans should expect Season 4 to land on the streamer in September or October.

Who's Cast in Sex Education Season 4?

Sex Education features a massive ensemble of actors, and many are expected to return in Season 4.

Here's a list of returning cast members who will appear in the upcoming season:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv Odusanya

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Meanwhile, Season 4 is also set to introduce fresh faces in Mordale, headlined by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy who will portray Thomas Molloy, author and Maeve's tutor in the United States.

Here is a list of Sex Education newcomers in Season 4 (all of their roles are unknown):

Thaddea Graham

Jodie Turner-Smith

Marie Reuther

Felix Mufti

Anthony Lexa

Alexandra James

Imani Yahshua

Although her role is unknown, Jodie Turner-Smith told Variety in February 2023 that all of her scenes are with Gatwa's Eric.

Who Isn't Going to Be in Sex Education Season 4?

Despite many returning cast members, Sex Education Season 4 will be missing some key characters due to the show's evolving story.

Simone Ashley will not be returning as Olivia due to her commitment to Netflix's Bridgerton Season 2.

Moreover, Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Rakhee Thakrar will also not be coming back as Ola, Lily, and Moordale Secondary School teacher Emily Sands respectively in Season 4.

Reynolds explained her departure to Digital Spy, pointing out that Lily "had quite a happy ending" in Season 3:

"Lily is not coming back either. I think that for Lily, her storyline was just wrapped up quite nicely at the end of Season 3. So she's got no loose ends to tie up, she had quite a happy ending."

Meanwhile, Emma Mackey revealed to Radio Times in October 2022 that her role in Season 4 will be limited, noting that she's "not in it as consistently:"

“I’m not in it as consistently. But we’re in the middle of filming now, and I’m excited to be back.”

Mackey then confirmed with Radio Times in February 2023 that she will not return for a potential Sex Education Season 5, indicating that the fourth season will be her last.

Ncuti Gatwa also announced that he will be departing the show after Season 4 due to his commitment to the Doctor Who franchise.

What Will Happen in Sex Education Season 4?

In an interview with Radio Times in December 2022, lead star Asa Butterfield teased what to expect in Season 4, promising that "it's still got the core team involved and it's been fun:"

"We're in the new school, new locations, and things have changed up a bit. And we've got some new characters. It's still got the core team involved and it's been fun. I mean, we all know each other so well at this point, so it's a great time and it's a laugh."

After a game-changing ending in Sex Education Season 3, the upcoming batch of episodes is set to explore a new status quo for the beloved characters.

At the end of Season 3, Maeve went to the United States due to her scholarship, and Moordale Secondary School was closed after the board decided to shut it down.

This new situation has literally forced a fresh start for all the characters involved, especially Otis and Eric. Olivia's departure may also mean that Ruby and Anwar will look for another member of their group, which could potentially be one of the new casting additions for Season 4.

Maeve and Otis' romance hit a major speed bump in Season 3 due to the former's departure to the US. It is unknown if they will have some sort of closure in Season 4.

Season 3 also featured the break-up between Eric and Adam, indicating that the pair is poised to find new love in the fourth season. As for Adam, though, his recently-fixed relationship with his family is expected to be pushed to the forefront.

Jean Milburn, Otis' mom, also has a dilemma in Season 4 since last season's finale confirmed that Jakob (Ola's dad) is not the father of her upcoming baby.

Speaking with HypeBae in December 2022, Aimee Lou Wood teased the growth of her character, Aimee, in Sex Education Season 4, considering that she has no boyfriend and best friend (Maeve) as she enters a new chapter in a new school:

"She's not got her best friend with her, she's not got a boyfriend for the first time ever. Also, she's at this new school and she doesn't have any mates."

Season 4's official synopsis confirmed that Otis and Eric (and a good chunk of the cast) will be enrolled at Cavendish Sixth Form College, thus presenting many new challenges, problems, and teachers for the show's ragtag group of characters.

The first three seasons of Sex Education are streaming on Netflix.