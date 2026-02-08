Marvel Studios Reveals First HD Looks at 11 Avengers: Doomsday Heroes

Marvel Studios revealed the first look at 11 Avengers: Doomsday characters across its four-week, four-trailer campaign. Having wrapped filming in September 2025, Marvel Studios began to peel back the curtain on Avengers 5 with four trailers, released first in theaters, then online, across December and January.

Each of the teasers highlighted a small selection of Doomsday's confirmed heroes, from Steve Rogers to the X-Men, while the full reveal of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is yet to come. It's unclear when Avengers 5's next trailer will arrive, but many have speculated the Super Bowl will bring a better look at the MCU blockbuster on the road to its theatrical bow on December 18.

Avengers: Doomsday Reveals First Look at 11 Characters' Returns

Steve Rogers

Chris Evans is officially back in the MCU as Steve Rogers, coming out of his time-travelling retirement with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter in Endgame. Clearly, things went well for the couple as they now have a baby, but that won't stop him from being dragged back into battle again, albeit without the Captain America mantle.

Thor

Last seen in Thor: Love & Thunder, Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is picking up Stormbreaker once more to face Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Avengers 5's second trailer confirmed that Marvel Studios is calling it quits with its attempts to redesign Thor and is returning to his beloved Infinity War appearance.

Love

Many will have forgotten that Love & Thunder debuted Thor's adopted daughter, Love, played by Chris Hemsworth's real daughter, India Hemsworth, but she will be back in Avengers 5. It seems likely that she will have a minor cameo in Doomsday before Thor leaves for battle, driven to survive the conflict and return home to her.

Professor X

Gone are the days of the Fox X-Men being deprived of comic-accurate costumes, as Patrick Stewart's Professor X will finally end his days of exclusively wearing three-piece suits with Doomsday. Fans can only hope that Marvel Studios isn't planning to kill Stewart's MCU hero for a fifth time, although it's safe to say the outlook isn't awfully positive, with Doomsday expected to be his last appearance.

Magneto

Ian McKellen is adopting longer hair for his return in Avengers: Doomsday while maintaining his familiar red and black color scheme. The reveal has surprised many who expected to see Magneto in a more classic design ripped straight from the comics, but Marvel Studios may be saving that for the reboot.

Cyclops

James Marsden's Cyclops was subjected to Matrix-inspired black leather costumes in his original X-Men trilogy, but the actor is finally getting the chance to wear the character's classic blue and yellow costume. The extent of his role in the Avengers blockbuster remains unclear, with many fans convinced he is doomed to die.

Black Panther

Even though Avengers 5 will reportedly introduce a new, male Black Panther, who is rumored to be T'Challa's aged-up son, Letitia Wright's Shuri carries the mantle in the MCU now. Her suit has gotten some updates for her MCU return, adding some blue accents to her gold and black attire from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

M'Baku

While Shuri won the Black Panther succession contest, Winston Duke's M'Baku took the throne from Queen Ramonda to become King of Wakanda. In line with his new role, M'Baku's new Doomsday costume looks to be more regal, abandoning his warrior aesthetic from previous MCU appearances.

Namor

Tenoch Huerta's Namor is finally covering up for his return in Doomsday, leaving behind the days of excessive exposed skin in favor of a high-collared regal attire. But Namor's redesign may have a deeper meaning, as the blue accents shared with Shuri and M'Baku could hint at their nations' collaboration.

Namora

While Namor was the face of the Talokan threat in Wakanda Forever, he was joined by a whole army and some trusted allies, including Mabel Cadena's Namora. Having opposed the Wakanda-Talokan truce at the end of Black Panther 2, it will be interesting to see how she handles being allied with her former rivals.

The Thing

For the most part, the Fantastic Four are getting updated costumes in Doomsday, but Ebon Mass-Bachrach's Thing seems to be keeping his The Fantastic Four: First Steps design for his mission to Earth-616. It seems Marvel's First Family will be greeted by the Wakandans and Talokan as they make their Multiversal landing.