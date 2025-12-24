Who Is Thor’s Daughter, Love, In Avengers: Doomsday?

Thor's daughter, Love, is back in the MCU and is confirmed to be in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Chris Hemsworth returns as his surly God of Thunder in the upcoming Marvel mega-movie, picking up his hammer (or axe) once again to take on the terrifying Doctor Doom. However, he will not be alone, as a recent addition to the MCU's Asgardian canon will be coming along with him for the Russo Brothers-directed epic.

After several hints that a Thor-centric trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was on the way (after a Captain America-focused first look was released alongside Avatar 3), the character's Doomsday teaser has leaked online, revealing that his daughter Love will be coming along with him.

Marvel Studios

The new leaked trailer for the upcoming Avengers film focuses on Hemsworth's Thor wandering the woods and seemingly praying to his all-powerful father, Odin. However, it seems that whatever motivation Thor has in the new movie is centered around his in-universe daughter.

Played by Hemsworth's real-world daughter, India Rose Hemsworth, Love can be seen lying to kick off the new tease, before Thor longingly begs to someone who is not there to bring her back. It appears that Thor and Love will be separated during the events of Avengers 5, and the God of Thunder is on a quest to save her.

Doomsday is shaping up to be a movie about Marvel's biggest superheroes trying to rescue their children. It has already been teased that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom will kidnap Franklin Richards (the spawn of Reed Richards and Sue Storm), and, in the movie's first trailer, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers was revealed to have a newborn as well.

Avengers: Doomsday will reportedly continue its trailer rollout over the next few weeks, with a new tease for the movie releasing every Friday attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. It is unclear whether these sneak peeks will ever be released online. Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026.

Who Is Love in Avengers: Doomsday?

For those who haven't been keeping up, hearing that Thor has a daughter in the MCU may come as a surprise. Avengers: Doomsday is not the first time that Love has appeared in the super-powered franchise. The character previously appeared as a significant part of 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

In MCU continuity, she is not technically a blood relative of Hemsworth's God of Thunder, but the character has been taken in as one of his own. She was introduced as the biological daughter of Love and Thunder's big bad, Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale).

Marvel Studios

Gorr's evil turn was caused by Love's death when she was a young, leading him on a quest to find Eternity and potentially resurrect his beloved.

He would ultimately be successful in his endeavor, bringing the youngster back to life; however, it was right as Gorr was on his last legs. As the Love and Thunder villain perished, he bestowed the young girl on Thor, giving him the purpose he had so been looking for.

As teased at the end of the fourth Thor film, Thor and Love now travel the galaxy, saving aliens from various villainous threats, known as the superhero-ing duo, Love and Thunder.

Marvel Comics

Love, specifically, does not have a comic book counterpart, but some have speculated that she could be the MCU's take on Mistress Love, the physical embodiment of love in the Marvel universe. She could also be the uber-powerful comics character Singularity—a being that holds the powers of an entire pocket universe within her. Sounds like someone Doctor Doom might have an interest in.