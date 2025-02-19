Druski's Coulda Been Love Cast: Every Contestant (Photos)

Coulda Been Love sees Druski find the love of his life in a diverse cast of contestants.

The new dating reality series from comedian and influencer Druski revolves around his search for "the one" as a group of the hottest women in the world all compete for his love and the right to be given the grand prize of $50,000.

Coulda Been Love premiered on YouTube on February 14.

Coulda Been Love Cast Guide: Every Host, Bachelor, & Contestant

Host:

Caleb Pressley

Instagram: @calebpressley

Caleb Pressley is a blogger, podcaster, and interviewer for Barstool Sports. He is a former college backup quarterback for the North Carolina Tar Heels football team.

After playing two games with the team, he was given the position of an assistant coach and assumed the unofficial title of "Supervisor of Morale" where he focused on improving the morale of the team.

Caleb now hosts his own podcast called Sundae Conversations on YouTube.

The Bachelor:

Druski

Instagram: @druski

Druski, whose real name is Andrew Desbordes, is the jack of all trades as he is a comedian, actor, and famous influencer who has over 8 million followers on Instagram and at least 2 million followers on YouTube.

Druski is best known for his comedy sketch, Coulda Been Records, and is a well-known collaborator with some of the icons in the music industry like Drake, Jack Harlow, and Lil Yachty.

He is looking to find out if the women he invites to the Could Been Love Estate are in it for the long haul with him or if they are just there to win the $50,000 grand prize.

Simply put, he just wants to find "something real" and "find a girl who loves him for who he is and not for his money."

The Women:

Rosa, 34

Rosa

Instagram: @rarozay1k

Among the pool of women looking for Druski's affection, Rosa is not shy to admit that she is there to meet her baby daddy. This is on top of the fact that she is a virgin.

While she reveals that she used to fantasize about plus-sized men, the Atlanta, Georgia native has a girlfriend in real life, but she wants to fulfill her dream of having a three-way relationship with Druski when it's all said and done.

Morris, 23

Morris

Instagram: @_bambidamferngoat_

Morris is an open book, meaning that she can share anything with Druski without hesitation.

While she might be overly possessive at times, Morris thinks that one of her greatest assets is the fact that she is willing to die for her man.

She already has plus points from Druski since she showed him a tattoo of his name on her chest.

Nina Lin, 23

Nina Lin

Instagram: @n.nina666

Manhattan's own Nina Lin is primed to make a splash and impress Druski in Coulda Been Love.

As the only Asian in the group, Nina is proud of her Chinese heritage, and she hopes that her uniqueness will be the driving force for Druski to choose her over anyone else.

Druski even gives her a nickname: Asian Persuasion.

Breanna, 22

Breanna

Instagram: @leavinroses

As a certified nurse, 22-year-old Breanna knows what it takes to take care of someone, and she hopes that Druski will be the one she ends up with.

Breanna only dates Black men, pointing out that she has never been with a white man before. Why? She says that it's just her "personal preference."

Amber Brenton, 34

Amber Brenton

Instagram: @funnybrenton

Amber Brenton is a host and entertainer known for her humorous content.

As a self-proclaimed "King of the Studs," the 34-year-old wants to develop a genuine connection with Druski.

Tylar, 24

Instagram: @tylarmackenzie

Tylar is ready for a fresh start with Druski after dumping her college girlfriend.

As she sets her sights on marriage, she is willing to do everything in her power to impress and gain Druski's affection in Coulda Been Love. She is also a "self-proclaimed snitch."

Shakasha, 30

Shakasha

Shakasha might be short (she stands at 3'11''), but she has a big heart for the one she loves. She only dates tall men and she already has three kids.

During her first meeting with Druski, she did not waste any time putting the clamps on him to grab his attention.

Morgan, 21

Morgan

Instagram: @morgan.shipman

For Morgan, she says that humor is at the top of her priority list when looking for a man.

She is proud to reveal that her vibe is unmatchable and she is confident that Druski will choose her in Coulda Been Love.

Alyssa "Kegs," 26

Alyssa "Kegs"

Instagram: @itskegles

Alyssa, also known as "Kegs," is proud to admit that she paid to improve her body.

As someone who wants intimacy most of the time, she hopes to make Druski happy by being comfortable with her as they navigate their everyday lives.

Daijia, 23

Daijia

Instagram: @queenofphillyy

Philadelphia's Daijia enters the dating series to try and create a strong bond with Druski.

As someone who came from the trenches in Philly, she is primed to defend herself from others as she tries to make a name for herself by impressing Druski.

Kamille, 23

Kamille

Kamille is a female rapper who appears to be using Druski to try and get a record deal for herself. She also wants to get to know Druski more as she tries her luck to be the love of his life.

Kaylee, 24

Kaylee

Instagram: @countrydest

If Druski wants to have a mommy-type kind of love, Kaylee is the perfect girl for it.

She is proud to say that she gets turned on by horror movies, which is why some of her tattoos include Ghostface and Michael Myers (from Scream).

Janet, 22

Janet

While she has never been with a guy before, Janet enters the competition as she seeks a newfound love with Druski, with her hoping to try something new.

The 22-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia is looking for her "Papi" and she hopes that it will be Druski.

Kathrina, 43

Kathrina

Instagram: @trinbean414

Although she is the oldest of the bunch at 43 years old, Kathrina is aiming for the top spot in Coulda Been Love and ultimately, Druski's heart. Interestingly, Druski tells her that she wants a mature woman.

Kathrina claims that Druski ghosted her in the past, and she wants to make things right in the new dating experiment.

Outside of Coulda Been Love, she is a well-accomplished entrepreneur.

Ericka, 36

Ericka

Normally, Ericka doesn't go for men unless she feels that he is the right man for her. By entering this new dating reality series, she is willing to go all-in for Druski.

As a proud bisexual, she also describes herself as a quiet observer.

Jada, 25

Jada

Instagram: @soufsidemarie

Jada is looking for a baby daddy as well like Rosa, with her hoping that Druski will be the one to fulfill her goals. She introduces herself as Soufside, a rapper from Marietta, Georgia.

Troy, 31

Troy

Standing at 6'4", Troy is an introvert who is ready for any challenge that Druski wants to throw at her.

Coulda Been Love episodes can be streamed on Druski's YouTube channel.