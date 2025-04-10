Meet Bambi from Druski's Coulda Been Love: 4 Things to Know About Cast Member

Bambi is one of the most popular contestants coming out of the first season of Druski's Coulda Been Love.

The new online reality series focused on YouTube creator Drew "Druski" Desbordes as he searched for love.

The series followed Druski and a cast of young women vying for the renowned YouTuber's heart, with 23-year-old Bambi ultimately crowned the Season 1 winner.

4 Things To Know About Coulda Been Love's Bambi

Coulda Been Love

Bambi Is the Winner of Coulda Been Love

Bambi instantly became a favorite among the Coulda Been Love audience, with viewers falling in love with her for her off-the-wall sense of humor and instantly endearing charisma.

Bambi outlasted the rest of the girls on the series, eventually being named the winner of the show's first batch of episodes, taking home Druski's hearts and a $50,000 cash prize.

It is unclear whether Bambi and Druski have stayed in contact since the series ended; however, with a reunion looming, fans can expect to see the pair interact at least once more on camera sometime soon (read more about the Coulda Been Love reunion here).

Bambi Might Be Pregnant

Bambi has posted on Instagram that she is pregnant; however, fans are skeptical over whether the claims are true.

She has clapped back at doubters who think she may be faking her pregnancy, sharing images on her Instagram page of scans of her baby as well as her pregnant belly.

"AINT NUN FAKE BOUT MY BABY," she wrote in an impassioned post on her Instagram profile in early April 2025, adding that "MY BABY DADDY LOVES ME:"

"AND AGAIN AINT NUN FAKE BOUT MY BABY MAYBE U LIED FOR SEAFOOD MONEY BUT NOT ME N MY BABY DADDY LOVES ME."

When asked on a March 21 Instagram live (via Coulda Been Records), Bamabi revealed Druski is the father of her yet-to-be-born baby, but the famed has yet to address these assertations publicly.

Bambi Has Started Streaming on Twitch

Since appearing on Coula Been Love, Bambi has started streaming on Twitch under the username Bambidamferngoattv, using her viral fame to jumpstart a content creation career.

In her early streams, the reality TV star has participated in pool and mukbang-style content, leaning into the "IRL" side of the Twitch platform instead of the gaming vertical that Twitch was built upon.

She has also started doing streaming crossovers in her brief time on the platform, already popping on other streamer's content, like a recent stream with content creator Zoe Spencer.

Bambi Could Come to an Event Near You - For a Price

Another aspect of her career Bambi has opened up since winning Coulda Been Love is opening herself up to event appearances and public bookings.

In the wake of her winning the ultra-viral reality series, she shared on her social media channels advertising that she is now open for business, writing that inquiring clients can get in contact with her if they want the Coulda Been Love star to appear at any of their events:

"NEW BOOKING EMAIL ALERT. NOW Accepting NEW BOOKINGS. BAMBI DAMFERN GOAT. READY TO TURN U UP."

She has already started doing more collaborations with brands and other content partners, appearing in videos for creators like the popular YouTuber Quante Savage.

How To Follow Coulda Been Love's Bambi Online

Fans looking to keep up with Coulda Been Love's Bambi on social media can do so on TikTok and Instagram.