Stranger Things 5 The Finale Theatrical Release: Everything We Know

For the first time, Stranger Things is heading to the big screen for a special theatrical release, dubbed Stranger Things 5: The Finale. After nearly a decade of streaming dominance, Netflix's beloved 80s-tinged sci-fi series will come to a close on December 31, with the debut of Season 5, Episode 8. This will mark the end of one of the streamer's biggest shows of all time, and a massive moment for fans who have followed the title since its 2016 debut.

To honor such an occasion, the typically theatrical-averse Netflix is bringing Stranger Things to the multiplex, debuting the show's very last episode in theaters alongside its usual streaming release. Before that, Stranger Things 5 will continue exclusively on Netflix, with Volume 1 now streaming, and Volume 2 set to debut on Thursday, December 25.

This season of The Duffer Brothers-developed ode to the works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and John Carpenter, sees the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, contending with military occupation in their sleepy American town following a breach between the human world and that of the terrifying Upside Down.

When Does Stranger Things 5 The Finale Release?

Netflix

Stranger Things 5: The Finale will release in theaters alongside the show's streaming release, starting to play on select screens on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 5 p.m. PT (aka the same time as the finale's Netflix Release).

On the show's theatrical release, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Tudum that it will be an "bitchin'" way to experience the series' final moments:

"We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of 'Stranger Things' in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure."

As of this writing, the finale's theatrical release is confirmed only for the U.S. and Canada, with screenings scheduled in 350 theaters across North America. No information on a potential release in any territories beyond that has been disclosed.

How Long Will Stranger Things 5 The Finale Be In Theaters?

Netflix

In Netflix's official reveal of the Stranger Things 5 finale special release, it was announced that fans will have only a single day to catch it on the big screen.

Audiences can catch Stranger Things 5: The Finale in theaters from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, to Thursday, January 1, 2026. That means fans will have something like 36 hours to see the finale on the big screen before it is gone forever.

Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Netflix

Tickets for Stranger Things 5: The Finale showings will be available to fans in the U.S. through the Regal ticket website; meanwhile, Canadian audiences looking to catch the epic conclusion will have to go through the Cineplex theatre chain.

See below for Stranger Things 5: The Finale ticketing info:

How Long Is Stranger Things 5 The Finale?

Netflix

Luckily, audiences will get their money's worth by seeing Stranger Things 5: The Finale in theaters. The upcoming final chapter of the Stranger Things story is said to be the longest in series history, rivalling the runtime of most big-budget blockbuster movies.

Leading into Season 5, much had been made about the show's final batch of episodes essentially being eight movie-length episodes of TV. While that has not been exactly true to this point, with Episodes 1-4 running anywhere from 55 to 87 minutes, the finale will live up to that branding.

In a recent interview with Collider, The Duffer Brothers revealed that the show's finale will be "A little over two hours:"

Matt Duffer: "I mean, episode four is on the longer side, an hour 20. I think the only episode that breaks an hour and a half is the final episode, which is two hours. Ross Duffer: "A little over two hours." Matt: "I don't know exactly how they got out that every episode was gonna be a movie..." Ross: "I think we said it."

So, while fans may not be getting the full-on Stranger Things movie they have been asking for since Season 1, they will be getting the next best thing in an explosive movie-length finale.

When Will The Stranger Things 5 Finale Be Released On Netflix?

Netflix

For people wanting the traditional Netflix experience for the Stranger Things 5 finale, do not worry, it will be released on the same day on streaming as well.

The finale will be released on Netflix at the exact same date and time as the first theatrical showing, on December 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.