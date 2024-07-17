A brand-new trailer was already released for the next Star Wars Disney+ show that will premiere on Wednesday, August 14.

Star Wars has already made its mark in 2024 with multiple Disney+ releases, both live-action and animation.

First, Season 3 of The Bad Batch brought that series to an end altogether. Then The Acolyte, which ended on July 16, came next.

Star Wars Releases New Trailer for Upcoming Show

The official trailer for Disney+'s Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 was revealed less than 24 hours after The Acolyte's Season 1 finale premiered on the streaming platform.

Season 1 (which consisted of 25 episodes) was released in batches sporadically throughout 2023 and early 2024, and Season 2 was confirmed to be coming to Disney+ on August 14, meaning that it will be the next project in the Star Wars universe to be released.

The footage contained different shots and teases of what fans can expect to see throughout Season 2.

For example, Jedi Master Yoda was featured in the trailer, confirming that he will return in a major way in the upcoming installment.

Unsurprisingly, the core team of Jedi Padawans, led by characters such as Kai Brightstar, Nubs, and Lys Solay, appeared in the trailer.

The trailer also showed a few villains that will appear in Season 2, such as a droid with a red vibroblade/lightsaber-like weapon.

An official poster for the upcoming season of Young Jedi Adventures was also revealed. It features Kai, Lys, and Nubs front and center alongside new characters such as Master Zia's new Padawan, Wes Vinik, and his astromech droid, RO-M1.

You can watch the full first trailer for Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures season 2 below!

What Will Happen in Young Jedi Adventures Season 2?

When Season 2 of Young Jedi Adventures is released, fans will likely be able to see the Jedi Padawans they have grown to love continue to learn the ways of the Force, travel to new planets, meet new friends and adversaries, and much more.

However, it is also important to remember that the show will undoubtedly include many valuable themes and lessons for not only the young fans of the galaxy far, far away but for any viewer in general.

As seen in Season 1, the characters will continue learning to work together, trust one another, and accept new people into their lives.

It has also been confirmed that fans will be introduced to some new characters along the way, with at least two (Wes Vinik and RO-M1) becoming major characters.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 will premiere on Wednesday, August 14 on Disney+ and Disney Junior. Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.

