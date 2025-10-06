Ahsoka Season 2 Star Shares New BTS Photos After Finishing Major Production Milestone

Ahsoka Season 2 star just revealed an exciting production milestone for the Star Wars series on Disney+. Ahsoka was renewed for a second season in January 2024, but filming didn't begin immediately. Following an incredible panel at this year's Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan, production for Ahsoka Season 2 started in the United Kingdom in April 2025 and is slated for a 2026 release. Filming has been ongoing for the series in the past months, with stars like Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Eman Esfandi, and Hayden Christensen joining the Star Wars production.

At the end of September 2025, Ahsoka director Bryce Dallas Howard confirmed that she had finished filming two of her episodes, alongside the news from Screen Rant that production will reportedly wrap in the same week. A new update from one of Ahsoka's stars shared an exciting filming update for the Star Wars series.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (who plays the live-action Sabine Wren) shared a new production milestone for Ahsoka Season 2 on her Instagram, confirming that she wrapped filming for the Disney+ series after seven months of stay in Richmond, England:

Alongside the news, the actress also posted a stunning new behind-the-scenes silhouette photo of her as Sabine in costume with Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo's confirmation that she had already wrapped filming is exciting news because it brings the show closer to its 2026 release window.

It is still unknown if all the other stars have finished filming, considering previous news that Hayden Christensen canceled his appearance at Spacecon San Antonio, set for October 24 to 26, 2025, meaning that production could still continue during those dates while also confriming his bigger role as Anakin Skywalker in Season 2.

While Bordizzo's part in production as Sabine might have been done, it's possible that scenes set in the World Between Worlds or more interactions between Force Ghost Anakin and Ahsoka are still being filmed all the way through the end of October 2025.

Created by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka Season 2 continues the story of the titular Jedi and Sabine Wren after they were unexpectedly got trapped on the planet of Peridea while Ezra Bridger safely returned to the New Republic. The series stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rory McCann, Lars Mikkelsen, Eman Esfandi, and Hayden Christensen. It is expected to arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2026.

What to Expect with Sabine Wren's Role in Ahsoka Season 2

Star Wars

Sabine Wren's journey as a Force user is pushed to the forefront in Ahsoka Season 1, and more of her ties to the Force could be further explored in the second season.

Given that Sabine and Ahsoka are trapped in Peridea (a planet that has ties to the Mortis Gods), the pair could work together in understanding the mysterious planet while also continuing Sabine's Jedi training to make her stronger when she returns to the main galaxy where Grand Admiral Thrawn is looking to start a war.

The looming presence of Ahsoka villains Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati on Peridea could lead to another intense confrontation while also navigating the dangers of the planet due to the confirmed existence of many unpredictable and unlikely alien creatures.

While it is unknown how Sabine and Ahsoka would return to the main galaxy, Season 2 could explore Ezra Bridger's strategy to bring them both home as he works alongside Hera and the New Republic to map out a plan. It could eventually culminate with another emotional reunion between Sabine and Ezra.