Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Season 2 Gets Hopeful Update from Star (Exclusive)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew just finished up its first season, but fans are now wondering if this story will be a one-and-done.

The new Disney+ series follows a group of kids from the secluded planet of At Attin, which has no contact with the outside universe. After accidentally discovering a starship, they unintentionally trigger a flight path that sends them shooting off into hyperspace and, to them, an unknown galaxy.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim, Skeleton Crew star Ravi Cabot-Conyers shared his thoughts on how likely it is that their story gets to continue.

Should Fans Remain Hopeful for a Skeleton Crew Season 2?

"I Would Say Definitely Be Hopeful About It."

The Direct: "Do you think fans should remain hopeful that maybe a Season 2 will come down the line one day?"

Ravi Cabot-Conyers: I can only dream. I would say definitely be hopeful about it. We don't even know yet, so there's really no telling. That would be awesome. Like, who would say no to that? Come on now. We've all got to fight for it, we got to dream it into existence. It could definitely be a possibility. And that would be so amazing if there was, and I'd be so excited.

Currently, there has been no word from Disney on whether Skeleton Crew will get a Season 2 or not. So far, three out of five of the live-action Star Wars shows have gotten renewed, so from that perspective, it's basically a flip of a coin.

However, it is worth noting that in its first week of viewership, the first two episodes of the series scored less than 382 million minutes watched. Comparatively speaking, that's the lowest yet for any Star Wars Disney+ show.

What Star Wars Character Would Conyers Want Wim to Meet?

Din Djarin's Little Friend Is on the Top of the List

The Direct: "There are a lot of Star Wars characters out there. So hypothetically, who would you love to see interact with Wim one day?"

Ravi Cabot-Conyers: Grogu. I always thought about this. [Jon Watts], the director, actually mentioned this, how cool it would be if Wim ended up meeting Grogu. That would be so awesome. And I was like, wow, I thought of that too. That would be so cool. Because it was around the time, it was a little bit after Season 2 came out, I think. And so, everyone was like dying over Grogu, and one can only hope for something like that. That would be really awesome. I'd love to see what fans think about that. I feel like that would be awesome.

It's worth noting that with The Mandalorian and Grogu (which just finished filming) releasing on May 22, 2026, that would be the perfect place for not only Cabot-Conyers' Wim to meet Grogu, but also for the entire cast of Skeleton Crew to be introduced to a wider audience on a bigger screen.

After all, Dave Filoni is still setting the stage for his big MandoVerse crossover finale film. The characters of Skeleton Crew are part of that era and definitely deserve a spot in the spectacle.

Will Skeleton Crew Season 2 Happen?

Sadly, the odds of a second season of Skeleton Crew are slim.

The show's first week of viewership is roughly 20% lower than The Acolyte's premiere, which was swiftly canceled after its first season—a first for Star Wars on Disney+. Not even The Book of Boba Fett has been canceled yet.

Plot-wise, there are plenty of plot threads to keep exploring if a Season 2 is greenlit.

For one, Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood is still alive and could use plenty more exploring. Second, with The Republic discovering At Attin, there is a lot to explore on a narrative level as everyone on the planet catches up with what's happened in the galaxy.

Sadly, for those hoping to see these characters again, them cropping up in other Star Wars projects is mostly likely how that will happen.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is now streaming on Disney+.