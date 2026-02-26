Daredevil Born Again Showrunner’s Latest Comments Have Me Convinced Jessica Jones Is Married

Recent comments from Daredevil: Born Again's showrunner hinted at Jessica Jones' "next chapter" in the MCU. Actress Krysten Ritter is reprising her role from Netflix's Defenders Saga to join Charlie Cox's Daredevil in his fight against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and his anti-vigilante regime in New York. The Disney+ series has been promised to "reintroduce" Jessica Jones with some "changes and surprises," leaving many wondering what she has been doing for the in-universe decade and real-world seven years that have passed since her Netflix show.

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane was interviewed by SFX Magazine and addressed Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones in Season 2.

Scardapane acknowledged that "time has passed" since her Netflix series ended in 2019, hinting that Jones and other characters have "gone through life:"

"One of the things we’ve leaned into is that time has passed between the end of the Netflix show and the beginning of ours. We’re acknowledging that. These characters have matured; they’ve gone through life. And Jessica Jones, bourbon-swilling smartass – what’s it like for her to mature seven years?"

The Born Again boss shared his belief that the super-powered investigator's story didn't end with Season 3 and pointed out that Marvel Comics holds the "next chapter of her life" which is yet to be explored:

"What Melissa Rosenberg did with Season 1 of Jessica Jones is some of the finest superhero television work ever. When I first came and talked to Marvel I was like, 'We’ve got to bring Jessica Jones back!' I don’t feel that her story ended. If you read the comic books, you’ll know that there’s a next chapter of her life that I thought was super interesting."

Those familiar with Jessica Jones beyond her MCU adaptation will be aware that she has been married to Luke Cage since 2006 and the two share a daughter, Danielle Cage, named after Danny Rand, better known as Iron Fist. They are among the most famous Marvel superhero couples, alongside Reed Richards and Sue Storm, Vision and Scarlet Witch, and Rogue and Gambit.

Marvel

Given the importance that their relationship and parenthood carries for Jessica Jones and Luke Cage in Marvel Comics, and the fact is already has some precedence in the MCU, one has to wonder if one of the promised "changes" in her life will be her marriage to her fellow Defender.

Daredevil: Born Again will return for Season 2 on March 24, but there will be plenty of time to explore Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, and Mike Colter's Luke Cage more in the future, as Season 3 is set for 2027.

Why Jessica Jones & Luke Cage's Marriage Story Is Perfect For the MCU

Marvel Television

Netflix's Jessica Jones paid tribute to the comic couple as the titular hero shared a passionate fling with Mike Colter's Luke Cage in Season 1, but, unfortunately, it never blossomed into anything truly romantic. That said, they remained close, with Cage reappearing in the series finale to offer some words of wisdom.

Sadly, Marvel Studios is yet to announced the bulletproof Defender's comeback, but Colter recently told The Direct he has been "talking to Marvel" and revealed his biggest hopes for returning as Luke Cage. Still, Jessica Jones could confirm her off-screen marriage when she comes back in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, setting up further exploration of their relationship down the line.

As fans await Born Again's sophomore outing, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum hinted at a new Jessica Jones project coming "sooner than you think." Perhaps such a Disney+ series or Special Presentation could focus on Jones and Cage as superhero parents on the street-level, contrasting from how The Fantastic Four: First Steps approached that concept.

Cage could play a major role in removing Mayor Wilson Fisk from office after Born Again Season 2, as, in the Devil's Reign storyline from which the MCU is adapting it was him who succeeded the former crime boss in his political position.