Marvel Studios Officially Confirms Its 2nd-Ever 'Spotlight' TV Show

Marvel Studios has two Disney+ shows designated as "Spotlight" entries in the MCU. Outside of movies and episodic Disney+ series, the MCU also has a handful of projects listed as Special Presentations and Spotlight shows. While these designations have been fairly rare over the last few years, the list is expanding heading into Phase 6.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, confirmed that Wonder Man is a Marvel Spotlight show. Speaking with Collider, Winderbaum indicated that the show is “actually a Marvel Spotlight,” hoping to make a second season before teasing another Special Presentation in the works:

Collider: "Is Disney and Marvel planning to do any more of the Presentation style? I know Wonder Man has a Presentation, but any more like 'Werewolf by Night,' which is one of my all-time favorite Marvel projects ever." Winderbaum: "Yeah, so 'Wonder Man' is actually a Marvel Spotlight. It's a series, hopefully we get to make a Season 2 of that one day if people like it as much as we do. And we do have a Special Presentation that we’re gonna release next year that’s really exciting."

This announcement marks Wonder Man as the MCU's second-ever Marvel Spotlight project, a designation first reported as far back as December 2023. The category was first introduced in January 2025 with the release of Echo, Alaqua Cox’s five-episode solo series. This show became one of Marvel’s lowest-performing projects, which may have led to Marvel changing its plans for the Spotlight category.

Wonder Man will be the MCU's first new release of 2026 and the first live-action Disney+ show to debut as part of the Phase 6 slate. Starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sir Ben Kingsley, Ed Harris, Arian Moayed, Zlatko Burić, Demetrius Grosse, and Josh Gad (playing himself), the show will center on Simon Williams' efforts to be cast in the new Wonder Man movie as he navigates Hollywood and his life as a hero. Wonder Man will debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

Will More Spotlight Shows Be Made for Marvel Studios?

Thus far, Echo and Wonder Man are the only two Marvel Studios shows designated as Spotlight projects. Partially created to combat some of the fatigue fans felt in the Multiverse Saga, these shows are largely intended to introduce new characters to the broader MCU story without being as critical to the overall narrative, as more significant characters develop on their own or in teams.

Wonder Man has its fair share of ties to the broader MCU, including Sir Ben Kingsley's return as Trevor Slattery after his roles in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, more than anything else, its purpose seems to be to expand the MCU into new kinds of storytelling, examining Marvel's interpretation of Hollywood and what the franchise's heroes mean to the public.

Marvel Studios still has early plans for countless new characters to get their own projects on Disney+, including newcomers like Nova. Some of these may have a chance to be stars of their own Spotlight projects, especially as Marvel retools and reworks its release strategy before the Multiverse Saga ends.