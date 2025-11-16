Marvel Studios Announces Josh Gad Is Joining the MCU

Marvel Studios recently announced that a seasoned Disney actor will be joining the ranks of the MCU in Marvel's next Disney+ series, Wonder Man. With Avengers: Doomsday just around the corner and Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the midst of filming, the release of Wonder Man has seemingly been overlooked. However, the project will be released on Disney+ on January 27, 2026, and will introduce the world to Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams, an aspiring actor.

The Direct got its hands on the Winter 2025 issue of Disney’s D23 Magazine, in which Marvel Studios confirmed that actor Josh Gad will be featured in Wonder Man. This will serve as Gad's first appearance in the MCU, and the D23 Magazine revealed some substantial details regarding Gad's character in the upcoming Disney+ series.

According to the new issue, which has an entire story dedicated to Wonder Man, Gad will be portraying himself in Wonder Man. However, he will more so be playing "an extremely famous version of himself," and some of his scenes will be "[showcasing] his singing abilities:"

"Playing an extremely famous version of himself, Gad will showcase his singing abilities."

The story also revealed that Gad's key involvement will lead to "amusing scenes," teasing that the actor will be a staple of some of the show's comedic moments. It is important to remember that, at the end of the day, Wonder Man will be a tongue-in-cheek comedy series about the superhero genre, so Gad will likely be showing up as a more dramatic and exaggerated version of himself.

It is worth noting that industry insider Jeff Sneider previously revealed in 2023 that Gad would be appearing in Wonder Man. However, those rumors were never confirmed, but they turned out to be correct.

Wonder Man will consist of six episodes that will break an MCU record regarding runtime.

What Josh Gad's Involvement Means for Wonder Man

Josh Gad playing "an extremely famous version of himself" could actually indicate that he will not be the only Hollywood actor to pop up in Wonder Man. As mentioned, the show is meant to be satirical, so it is possible that other actors could show up in the series in similar ways.

It is impossible to tell who, but most likely, they would be names that have been involved with Disney in the past. In Gad's case, he was most well-known for portraying Olaf in Frozen and Frozen II, so other actors who were cast in Disney animated films may find their way into the MCU in Wonder Man.

It is unclear how much Gad will appear in Wonder Man, but it won't likely be an extremely substantial role. For his name to appear in the D23 story, it will probably be more than just a quick cameo, but fans shouldn't expect him to be in every single episode.