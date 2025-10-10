Marvel Studios Finally Reveals Wonder Man's MCU Costume - And It Looks Great

Wonder Man's superhero costume for the MCU was finally revealed at New York Comic-Con. The eight-episode Disney+ series will take the MCU in a fresh direction as a 30-minute Hollywood satirical comedy, starring Aquaman's Yaya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a fictional actor. When Williams is cast in a remake of the classic in-universe superhero movie Wonder Man, his career will take some crazy turns as he acquires superpowers of his own.

A Marvel Studios booth at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) finally revealed Wonder Man's superhero costume from his original in-universe movie, where he was played by the fictional actor Brent Willard. Simon Williams will likely wear an adapted take on Wonder Man's classic superhero suit for the modern era.

Marvel

A Wonder Man VHS cover displayed at NYCC offered a full look at Willard suited up alongside his female co-star, Jackie Kay, and what is likely a villain.

Currently, it's unclear whether Willard or Kay are based on real-world actors, nor if they will feature in the Disney+ series, possibly through archive footage.

Marvel

The retro Wonder Man merch unveiled included a VHS tape, a lunchbox, and a flask from the classic movie, in which Williams will star in the modern remake.

Marvel

The original Wonder Man's superhero suit looks extremely reminiscent of Simon Williams' comic book attire, seemingly with some sleeves thrown on.

Marvel

As Williams brings Wonder Man back for a new generation, likely decades after it was originally made, fans should prepare for his superhero suit to look a little different, and possibly evolve even further when he actually gets powers.

Wonder Man will premiere on Disney+ in December, with Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, Lauren Glazier, and Josh Gad joining the Yaya Abdul-Mateen-led series, alongside a Spider-Man: No Way Home star reprising his role.

The in-universe Wonder Man merch displayed on the lead-up to the Disney+ series' December premiere is just the latest in a rather meta promotional tour. For one, Yaya Abdul-Mateen II attended The Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere in character and took part in a video interview as Simon Williams.

That interview made reference to Williams' budding friendship with "problematic public figure" Trevor Slattery, aka Mandarin. Ben Kingsley will reprise his Iron Man 3 villain(ish) in Wonder Man, and, as the show is a Hollywood satirical comedy, that could open the doors to commentary about cancel culture.

As Simon Williams, unlike in Marvel Comics, will be Black in the MCU, while the original Wonder Man actor, Brent Willard, was White, the Disney+ series could offer commentary on the race-swap controversy in Hollywood.

Only time will tell how such meta commentary works out, but an early reaction praised Wonder Man as "the best Marvel show," setting expectations high.