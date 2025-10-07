MCU Star Shares New Logo of Marvel Studios’ Final 2025 Disney+ Series

MCU newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared a new logo of Marvel Studios’ final 2025 Disney+ series, Wonder Man, building anticipation for its upcoming release in December. Marvel Studios’ small screen slate in 2025 is set to culminate with the introduction of another brand-new hero in the form of Simon Williams (aka Wonder Man). The intriguing debut of the actor-turned-superhero on the small screen has generated buzz in recent months, especially after Abdul-Mateen II appeared in character as Simon during the red carpet premiere of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The series is also getting high-profile attention after receiving an early positive reaction from insiders, with it being called one of Marvel’s strongest Disney+ shows. As the Marvel Television project approaches its December release window, Abdul-Mateen II is continuing to build fanfare for the series by showing a new logo.

In an Instagram post, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared a new piece of merchandise for Wonder Man that also revealed a brand-new logo for the Disney+ series inspired by the iconic Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, California.

Aside from the callback to the Hollywood sign in California, the new Wonder Man logo also has fun elements that trace back to the hero's celebrity roots, such as movie cameras, popcorn, and a direct reference to Los Angeles (where the series takes place).

This new logo is an upgrade from the original one released by Marvel Television in October 2024.

Created by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton, Wonder Man follows the story of Hollywood actor and stuntman Simon Williams, who gains ion-based superpowers and unexpectedly becomes a superhero. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the titular role alongside the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, Demetrius Grosse, and Arian Moayed.

Wonder Man is slated to premiere sometime in December 2025.

What This New Logo Means for Wonder Man

This new logo for Wonder Man could strongly hint that Marvel Television is going all in for its small screen slate in the upcoming Phase 6 TV panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Saturday, October 11. There is a strong chance that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II shared this new merchandise to remind fans about Wonder Man's presence in the upcoming convention, leading to a full-blown reveal of a new trailer and the confirmation of its release date this December.

Given that Wonder Man is the next MCU project on Disney+'s slate, the NYCC panel is the perfect opportunity to reveal what to expect from the Marvel series. It's also possible that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II could appear on-stage as Simon Williams, delivering a more direct and fully realized performance than what he did at the Fantastic Four red carpet.

The fact that the new Wonder Man logo also embraces Hollywood elements suggests that the series could do a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes proceedings of what it's like on set, showing how Simon Williams turns from a stuntman to a popular actor-turned-superhero.

Given that WandaVision already dipped its toes with behind-the-scenes TV moments due to its Modern Family-inspired scenes and fourth wall-breaking moments, Wonder Man could dial up the references and provide a meta-commentary on how the in-universe Hollywood of the MCU works while also weaving in references to major events, such as the Blip and the Battle of New York.