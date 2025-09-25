Marvel Studios Officially Sets Date for Phase 6 TV Slate Unveil

Marvel Studios has confirmed when exactly fans can expect some Phase 6 TV news as a part of its upcoming presence at New York Comic Con (NYCC). Since the super-powered brand launched its streaming vertical in 2021 with the acclaimed WandaVision, there have always been four or five TV series on the horizon to look forward to. That, however, is no longer the case, as fans head into a relative blind period for Marvel Television.

With series like Wonder Man and Vision Quest on the horizon, the future of the MCU on the small screen beyond that remains murkier than it has been in years. That should only last so long, though, as Marvel Television and Marvel Animation are set to take the stage at this year's NYCC (which runs in New York City from Thursday, October 9 to Sunday, October 12).

Marvel has confirmed that the upcoming "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel will take the New York Comic Con stage from 1:30 p.m. ET to 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 11.

According to the iconic comic book brand, fans can expect "a look behind the scenes at some of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows," hopefully providing a clearer look at what the future of the MCU on streaming looks like and what TV shows are on the way in Phase 6 and beyond:

"Join special guests for a look behind the scenes at some of Marvel’s most anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows from both Marvel Television and Marvel Animation."

No specific projects have been confirmed for the studio's NYCC docket, but fans can likely expect a few things from the event.

Everything Fans Can Expect at Marvel's New York Comic Con TV Panel

Wonder Man

Marevl Studios

At least some of the "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel's hour-long runtime will be devoted to Marvel Television's upcoming Wonder Man series. Due out this December, the upcoming streaming show marks Marvel's third and final live-action TV project of the year, following in the footsteps of both Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Matteen II as Simon Williams, a plucky young actor in Hollywood whose life is turned upside down when he is imbued with extraordinary superpowers.

Given the show's proximity to release (and no release date having been revealed yet), fans can likely expect a new trailer to drop at NYCC, with a specific date for when the show will be available on Disney+.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Studios

Marvel Television's NYCC presence will almost certainly be highlighted by more information on Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear returned to the small screen earlier this year, donning the mask yet again in a continuation of Netflix's hit Daredevil series.

Marvel Studios will return to the Daredevil well in early 2026, with Born Again Season 2 expected to be the comic book brand's first live-action series of the year.

NYCC could be a significant moment for Born Again fans. Several Netflix-era Daredevil-adjacent actors, including Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Kristen Ritter, Deborah Ann Woll, and Vincent D'Onofrio, have been announced as guests at the event.

While names like Woll and D'Onofrio have already returned in Born Again, and Ritter is confirmed to do the same in Season 2, this could be the place where Marvel announces a full-scale Defenders reunion for the upcoming next chapter in the Daredevil story, getting Cox, Jones, Colter, and Ritter up on stage in front of the New York crowd.

The Punisher Special Presentation

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again is not the only Defenders-related Marvel project in development. The Punisher Special Presentation is also in the works and is reportedly set to be released in 2026.

Seeing as the rest of the Netflix Daredevil crew will seemingly get the NYCC spotlight, why not offer up the stage to Jon Bernthal and his skull-cracking superhero? The Punisher actor has been confirmed to appear at the event, so his 2026 solo outing would not be much of a surprise were it to pop up here.

If Punisher were to show up, fans in attendance would likely get a taste of some footage from the R-rated special and a potential release window. However, a trailer (at least one that is publicly released) seems unlikely at this point.

Vision Quest

Marvel Studios

Vision Quest may be there, but it seems unlikely. The upcoming 2026 Disney+ series stars Paul Bettany as his classic MCU synthezoid Vision. Picking up after the events of WandaVision, Vision is now on his own, forced to reckon with the emergence of rogue AIs, including the thought-to-be-dead Ultron.

While not confirmed, Vision Quest feels like a second half of the year show for Marvel Television, meaning NYCC may be too early to get the promotional ball rolling.

The Phase 6 TV show may be better served getting some of the spotlight at next year's San Diego Comic-Con or D23, rather than now in New York.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man & X-Men 97

Marvel Studios

Marvel Television will release two different animated series next year: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 and X-Men 97 Season 2. Given both of these properties' expected 2026 releases, news on both is highly likely to happen at the NYCC event.

For Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Marvel could show off some new footage from the show's second season (expected to come in the first half of 2026). Or, if the studio is feeling frisky, it may even reveal a new character set to debut in these upcoming episodes—whether it be a new villain or ally for Peter Parker.

New footage feels like a good bet for X-Men 97 Season 2, especially as the series has seemingly been in production since Season 1 aired in March 2023.

Either of these series may also get some release info, as it is still unknown which of the two will be released first and how Marvel plans to space the pair of animated adventures out on Disney+.

A New Project from Marvel Animation

Marvel Studios

There is always the potential for the unexpected to show up at any Marvel Studios comic con presentation, and that is no different when talking about Marvel's NYCC presence this year.

While any number of things could potentially pop up, like a second season of another Marvel show or a potential update on whether the Nova Disney+ project is happening or not (please, Marvel, tell us, I beg you), what seems most likely is the reveal of a new, never-before-seen Marvel Animation project.

The Marvel Animation is now officially done with Marvel Zombies and its extensive work on the What If...? series. It has been years since the team last announced a new title, so now feels like the right time.

What exactly this project could be (or if it exists at all) remains unclear, but given that What If...? is now in the rearview, it will likely be a completely new story, disconnected from the Multiversal fare the team has been focused on since 2020.