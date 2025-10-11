Marvel Studios' New York Comic-Con 2025: Every Major MCU Announcement & Reveal

Marvel Studios is ready to break the internet at New York Comic-Con 2025 (NYCC) with new announcements and reveals for the MCU. 2025 was a jam-packed year for Marvel Studios on the big and small screen, as over half a dozen new projects debuted in theaters and on Disney+. The franchise will continue its Phase 6 slate into 2026, and now, fans are anxious to hear more about what the most successful comic-book movie franchise in history has in store.

Marvel Studios started its "Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" panel at New York Comic-Con 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by Phase Hero's Brandon Davis, the panel will feature some of the MCU's biggest creatives as they detail what Marvel Studios has planned for release and development over the coming months and years. Below is every major update from Marvel Studios' NYCC 2025 panel:

Marvel Animation

Head of Marvel TV and animation Brad Winderbaum took the stage at NYCC to discuss Season 2 of Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The show will return to Disney+ in Fall 2026 for new episodes, confirming this specific release timeframe for the first time.

Season 2 will pick up right where Season 1 left off, with a major focus on Peter Parker's personal lore and history. Fans will remember Season 1 ending with the reveal that his father, Richard Parker, was alive and in jail as Aunt May paid him a visit. There will also be much more action with symbiotes after the season ended with a tease for Venom.

Attendees saw the first publicly-released footage for Season 2, which confirmed Charlie Cox's return as the animated variant of Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Additionally, Season 2 will deliver the MCU's first adaptation of Gwen Stacy. As Peter asks the character, "What do I call you?," she responds with a simple "Gwen," confirming the classic love interest's inclusion.

The footage included new looks at Otto Octavius, better known to fans as Doc Ock, and the alien symbiote, Venom. Peter Parker returns to Oscorp and finds the symbiote before striking a deal with Norman Osborn. The trailer closes with Robbie Robertson falling off a roof (a la Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and it cuts off right before Spider-Man catches him.

