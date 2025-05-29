Disney+ Makes MCU History With Return of ABC Marvel Actor

Marvel's most recent casting rumor could be a historic moment for the MCU as it integrates one of its actors from the ABC era of Marvel Television into a live-action Disney+ show. Before Disney+, Marvel Studios partnered with ABC for several Marvel TV series, most notably Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter. Marvel Studios has often dodged acknowledging whether these shows are canon in the MCU, but the crossover of actors between the ABC shows and Marvel Studios films and series is opening the door for more integration between these disparate corners of the Marvel world.

One of Marvel's anticipated upcoming Disney+ shows is Vision Quest, which explores Vision's (Paul Bettany) journey for answers after he was resurrected as White Vision. However, Vision isn't the only character the MCU is resurrecting in the show, with entertainment insider Daniel Richtman reporting that James D'Arcy is set to reprise his role as Edwin Jarvis in Vision Quest. Jarvis is known for being Howard Stark's butler and an ally of Peggy Carter's. He also inspired Tony Stark's A.I. companion JARVIS, whom the younger Stark named after his family's friend.

D'Arcy originated the role of Edwin Jarvis in the ABC television show Agent Carter and starred in both seasons. He also briefly reprised his role in the MCU film Avengers: Endgame, appearing during the Camp Lehigh sequence, and then again for a voice role in the animated show What If...?. Now in Vision Quest, D'Arcy is tipped to reprise his role yet again, which would mark the first time an actor, who originated their role in an ABC Marvel Television show, has reprised that same role in a live-action MCU Disney+ show.

Marvel Television

It's unclear how D'Arcy's Jarvis will play a role in Vision Quest, as the character is long dead in the present day. Bettany portrayed the original voice of JARVIS, who was eventually given the physical body of Vision. However, the rumor is that the AI JARVIS will make a return in Vision Quest.

Following the announcements that Emily Hampshire and Kelly Condon will play the human iterations of the AI programs EDITH and FRIDAY, it seems D'Arcy could be employed to play a similar role, with Marvel Studios turning to its original Jarvis actor to embody the human form of JARVIS.

Vision Quest is one of several Disney+ shows coming out in 2026 and is currently filming. Along with Agatha All Along, it serves as a sequel to the events of WandaVision. It stars Bettany as Vision, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jacosta, and Ruaridh Mollica as Tucker.

Which Other ABC Marvel Actors Have Crossed Over Into the MCU?

While D'Arcy's casting is the first case of a Marvel actor, who originated their role in an ABC show, appearing in a live-action Disney+ Marvel show, he's not the only cast member to jump between the two worlds.

The closest similarity took place in 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which brought back actor Anson Mount, who originated his role as Black Bolt in ABC's Inhumans, for a brief cameo in the MCU film, in which the hero was part of the MCU's Illuminati.

Several actors have appeared in their MCU roles on ABC's Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter and then continued these roles in a Disney+ show. This list includes Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) in Secret Invasion, and Jaimie Alexander in What If...? and Loki.

What If..? has also provided a pathway for several of ABC's Marvel actors, like Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Clark Gregg (Agent Coulson), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Dominic Cooper (Howard Stark), and Toby Jones (Arnim Zola), to reprise their roles in a Disney+ series. This marks them as only a handful of Marvel actors who have appeared as their characters in MCU films, ABC Marvel TV shows, and MCU Disney+ shows.