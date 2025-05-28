A major supporting actor from Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame is now set to join the cast of the MCU's upcoming WandaVision spin-off, being released on Disney+ in 2026. After WandaVision kicked off the MCU's Multiverse Saga in grand fashion on Disney+ in 2021, the series continues to lay the foundation for thrilling new stories in Wanda and Vision's sect of the franchise.

A new rumor indicated that Kerry Condon will reprise her role as FRIDAY in Marvel Studios' Vision Quest series. Condon voiced Tony Stark's second artificial intelligence program for a few years to close out the Infinity Saga, but she has not been heard from in the MCU's movies or streaming shows in years.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Condon will play FRIDAY in human form in Paul Bettany's Vision Quest series, which is currently in the middle of filming. This will be her first time appearing on screen for an MCU project.

Kerry Condon

Condon currently has five MCU credits under her belt, having voiced the FRIDAY AI system since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, which started after Ultron destroyed the mainframe for JARVIS. With Condon having last voiced the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, both FRIDAY and JARVIS are now expected to play roles in the 2026 WandaVision spin-off.

Vision Quest will be the third entry in a trilogy made up of WandaVision and Agatha All Along, showing Vision's return to the MCU in his White Vision body. Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision, and other reported/rumored cast members include Emily Hampshire as EDITH, James Spader as Ultron, Faran Tahir as Raza, and T'Nia Miller as Jocasta. Vision Quest will debut on Disney+ in 2026.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!