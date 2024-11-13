2026 WandaVision Sequel Bringing Back Two Iron Man Characters (Report)

Marvel's upcoming WandaVision sequel series is reportedly set to feature a pair of important Iron Man characters.

While most audiences were consumed this Fall with WandaVision's first spin-off series, Agatha All Along, which follows Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, there will be another sequel to the 2021 Disney+ series set for release in 2026.

Rumored to be titled Vision Quest, the series is set to reveal what happened to White Vision, who appeared (and then promptly disappeared) in WandaVision's finale episode.

Vision Quest May Include Two Major Iron Man Characters

Details on Vision Quest have been kept quiet for a while now. The only confirmed cast member is Paul Bettany reprising his role as Vision, but a new report indicates that won't be the only character he plays.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman reports that Vision Quest will include the return of "JARVIS and FRIDAY.

JARVIS was introduced in Iron Man (2008) as Tony Stark's AI intelligence system. Bettany voiced the character throughout the Iron Man trilogy, as well as in the first two Avengers movies. In Avengers: Age of Ultron, JARVIS was partially destroyed by Ultron, but Stark and Bruce Banner used its software to form the basis of Vision.

With JARVIS gone, Stark integrated a new AI intelligence system with his Iron Man suit, dubbed FRIDAY (voiced by Kerry Condon).

It should be noted that Bettany and Condon weren't officially confirmed to reprise their roles as their AI characters in Richtman's report, but it seems likely they will return, particularly with Bettany already attached to the show.

Richtman's report also revealed Vision Quest is aiming to start filming in "early 2025" and that the series is casting for "a young teen" who will be the show's co-lead:

"'Vision Quest' starts filming early 2025 they are still looking to cast a young teen and the show's co-lead and I can confirm the two AI characters coming back, Jarvis and Friday"

What Role Will JARVIS and FRIDAY Play in Vision Quest?

With details on Vision Quest still scarce, its unclear how big of a role JARVIS and FRIDAY will play in the series.

The last audiences saw of White Vision, he had questioned the nature of his identity while engaged in a fight with the Vision created by Wanda's Hex. White Vision ended up regaining his memories of his time as an Avenger and disappeared from the Hex.

It seems likely Vision Quest will follow White Vision's journey to completely recoup his memories. Given that JARVIS forms the basis of Vision's code, it makes sense White Vision may turn to origins of the AI operating system to learn more about his past.

As for FRIDAY, the AI has seemingly laid dormant since Iron Man's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. However, Condon did return to voice FRIDAY in the Avengers: Quantum Encounter, a show made specifically for the Disney Wish cruise ship, which suggests FRIDAY continues to help the Avengers.

Vision Quest is expected to release in 2026.