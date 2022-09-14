Thor: Love and Thunder Surprisingly Removed Lady Sif from a Major Scene

Thor: Love and Thunder was widely panned upon release for its runtime, comedic focus, and poor character work. Nonetheless, the Asgardian blockbuster has returned to the forefront of discussion recently, two months after hitting theaters, as Love and Thunder arrives on Disney+.

With the long-awaited home release has come a slew of deleted scenes that paint a picture of the sequel that could have been - including a very different path for Russell Crowe's Zeus. But outside of the released scenes themselves, concept art also offered a look at more planned scenes featuring Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif.

The Asgardian warrior appeared only briefly early in the film as Thor answered her distress call to Alfheim where she had attempted to take on Gorr the God Butcher. The God of Thunder found her clinging on to life but she was ultimately returned to New Asgard where she sought medical care and was recovered, albeit with a missing arm, by the end of Love and Thunder.

Overall, Sif only made her way into two scenes of Love and Thunder properly, but new images have revealed even more got as far as to go in front of cameras.

Lady Sif's Thor 4 Deleted Scene Revealed

As shared via Thor: Love and Thunder's Gag Reel, Jamie Alexander was on set in a wheelchair as Lady Sif for the movie's town hall scene in which the leaders of New Asgard planned a mission to the Shadow Realm and Omnipotent City.

Marvel Studios

Sif would have appeared alongside Thor, Korg, Jane Foster, and Valkyrie. The Asgardian hero was seemingly omitted from the sisterly dynamic between the other two female warriors.

Marvel Studios

Having been injured in her fight with Gorr the God Butcher on Alfheim, Lady Sif lost an arm and spent most of Love and Thunder injured, but eventually joined in on training the children of Asgard to fight in the final moments.

Marvel Studios

Will Lady Sif Return to the MCU?

Lady Sif's role in Thor: Love and Thunder ended up being minor due to her off-screen injury early in the film. While the loss of her arm naturally left her unable to participate in the fight against Gorr the God Butcher, her presence at the town hall discussion would have been appreciated.

Who knows when Lady Sif could show up next in the MCU, but Love and Thunder already marked her second appearance in Phase 4. The Asgardian warrior was seen tormenting Loki in the TVA's memory prison during his Disney+ series, but that was only a re-creation of her.

Looking ahead, there are no obvious projects for Sif to be involved in next, apart from perhaps Loki Season 2 or the Multiverse Saga's climactic Avengers movies. Although the actress has expressed hopes for Sif to one day star in her own Disney+ spin-off series, but there's no telling whether that's on the table.

No matter what, one can only hope that by the time the fight against Kang the Conqueror comes around, Sif will be well-versed in one-armed combat and ready to join the Avengers for the Multiversal conflict.

Thor: Love and Thunder is streaming now on Disney+.