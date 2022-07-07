Every Marvel Character Who Appears In Thor: Love and Thunder (SPOILERS)

For the first time in the history of Marvel Studios, a character in the MCU has received a fourth chapter. Thor: Love and Thunder has arrived in a vibrant and heavy metal flourish. Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi are back and bringing the new-age Ragnarok vibes back to the big screen for the first time since 2017.

Met with mixed reviews, the buzzwords surrounding Thor: Love and Thunder are "colorful," "hilarious," and "adventure." The hype for this movie has been palpable, as Thor: Ragnarok is widely beloved by all levels of Marvel fans. Fans looking for more of what they loved about Waititi's first Marvel Studios project will likely be pleased.

Coming off the heels of Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse of Madness, there has been a trend of big cameos and surprises in Phase 4 of the MCU. However, Love and Thunder doesn't carry the same designation going into opening weekend.

Nonetheless, the MCU's first Cosmic Branch is set up to stretch the universe and come across various new galactic names. Here is every character that makes an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Every Character in Thor: Love and Thunder

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor

Marvel Studios

The God of Thunder and one of the most veteran heroes in the MCU is back for another classic Thor adventure. Chris Hemsworth has settled into this iteration of Thor Odinson and brings back everything fans have come to love from this new-age, post-Ragnarok hero.

While fighting the good fight and protecting the galaxy, he catches word of gods being butchered across the universe. Thor builds a team of sidekicks, kings, and ex-girlfriends to stop this threat and prevent Gorr's god-slaughtering quest to Eternity.

Through this journey, Thor reconnects and finds closure with Jane Foster while tragically losing her by the film's end. In the situation of this loss, Thor promises to move forward, looking after the child of Gorr the God Butcher: a young girl born from Eternity.

Mjolnir in hand, fans can sit back and relax as the final frame of Thor: Love and Thunder reads "Thor Will Return."

Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor

Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman returns to the MCU as Jane Foster after being noticeably absent from Thor: Ragnarok. Battling a bout with cancer, Foster looks towards New Asgard for solutions, where she is drawn in by the remaining fragments of Mjolnir. It turns out that Thor had previously imprinted protection for Jane within the DNA of Mjolnir's rulebook.

Jane spends most of the film displaying an exciting and innovative power set, while struggling to deal with the reality that Thor's powers are just delaying an inevitable death. Finally, when push comes to shove, Jane decides to help Thor defeat the enemy and protect all gods. This costs Jane her life, but there is an incredible sense of closure between her and Thor at that moment.

Jane appears in the film's second post-credits scene, arriving where all worthy gods arrive, Valhalla. There, she is met by an old friend.

Gorr the God Butcher

Marvel Studios

The main antagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder opens the film with a cold open backstory. Gorr is the last remaining member of a group of followers of the god, Rapu. After learning the elitist and murderous nature of his god, Gorr pledges that he will take his newly found weapon, the Necrosword, and terminate all gods.

Gorr begins with one-on-one killings until he reaches Thor, and his actual plan of using Stormbreaker to unlock the gate to Eternity becomes clear. Gorr initially plans to use his granted wish from Eternity to destroy all gods. Before Jane and Thor convince him to do otherwise and use his desire to sacrifice himself and bring back his lost daughter under Thor's watch.

Christian Bale makes his comic book movie return in grand fashion as he steals every scene he is in, bringing one of the most unique MCU villains to life.

King Valkyrie

Marvel Studios

Valkyrie was a standout in her debut movie, Thor: Ragnarok. Her return as king in Thor: Love and Thunder is more of the same, as Tessa Thompson returns to her typical badass-ness. Much like Ragnarok, Love and Thunder bring a team vibe that keeps Valkyrie in the mix throughout most of the movie.

Excited to get back into the fight, King Valkyrie provides stunning action and one of the best suits in the movie. Not a ton of movement for Thompson's character up or down, but Valkyrie remains a crucial fixture in the Thor franchise.

Korg

Marvel Studios

Joining Valkyrie as another returning Ragnarok character is Taika Waititi's Korg. The director voices one of the best sidekicks in the MCU once again as the fourth member of the core team. Providing clever levity and engaging exposition along the way, Korg ends this movie married and expecting with fellow mustachioed Kronan, Dwayne.

Korg is a great example of a true supporting character receiving dedicated attention in the story to bring the heart into the experience. One of the more beloved Phase 3 characters from the Infinity Saga, Korg continues the streak of comic relief sidekicks continuing to be fan-favorites in Phase 4.

Miek

Marvel Studios

Where there is Korg, there must also be Miek. The sidekick's sidekick plays a vital role in the majority of comedies. Unfortunately, Miek is left on the sidelines for most of Thor: Love and Thunder but brings a good laugh in her short screen time. Acting as Valkyrie's right-hand woman with Asgardian diplomatic duties, Miek holds down the fort while the core team goes on a classic Thor adventure.

Lady Sif

Marvel Studios

In another brief and comical appearance is Lady Sif! The Asgardian returns for the second time in Phase 4, but the first time in the Thor franchise since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Jaimie Alexander gives a distress call to Thor to warn him about the God Butcher. Appearing wounded after the battle, Sif loses an arm before being left out of the movie until the wrap-up sequence shows her training young Asgardians.

Peter Quill/Star-Lord and The Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy make their first appearance outside of a non-Guardians or non-Avengers franchise. They are led by poster boy space pirate Peter Quill. Chris Pratt jumps right back into the role as he reunites with Chris Hemsworth's Thor to bring back a fan-favorite duo.

Many fans believed that the Guardians' appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder would act as a stepping stone between where they left off in Avengers: Endgame to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Unfortunately for those fans, Waititi used Pratt and company to re-establish the comedic tone, give exploration to the upcoming plot, and send Thor on his way.

Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket Racoon, still teenage Groot, and Kraglin all bring the energy they are expected to bring for a fun action scene full of laughs. The only real character development worth noting in this glorified cameo is that Kraglin is still learning the ways of Yondu's magic arrow fin, and Groot seems to not have aged from his teenage state.

Look for the Guardians next in their Guardians Holiday Special towards the end of the year.

Darcy Lewis

Marvel Studios

With the return of Jane Foster comes the return of HER supporting characters from the old-testament Thor franchise. Dr. Darcy Lewis makes her second Phase 4 appearance after a breakout return in WandaVision. There to support her friend Jane as she goes through treatment, Darcy brings her classic charm. A brief appearance by one of the MCU's most versatile characters.

Erik Selvig

Marvel Studios

In an even more brief cameo comes Dr. Erik Selvig, who appears over video chat to help Jane as she races to find a cure. When her efforts fall short, Selvig encourages Jane to follow her doctor's orders with her cancer. Stellan Skarsgård gives his talents to help bring Jane back into the fold as organically as possible.

Dwayne

During the wrap-up for this movie, Korg narrates the epilogue as we square up with our cast of heroes. During this montage, Korg explains that once he grew his body back after losing it in battle, he met a Kronan named Dwayne. Dwayne and his stellar mustache ceremoniously bond with Korg and they have a son.

The Children of Asgard

In Act One of Thor: Love and Thunder, it fleshes out the culture created on New Asgard. Along with the tourism and attractions provided, New Asgard is also full of young children set to become the next generation of Asgard.

These children wind up being a rather large MacGuffin of the movie. Gorr the God Butcher realizes he needs Thor and Stormbreaker to achieve his goal. So, as bait, he kidnaps the children of New Asgard and holds them in a cage for most of the movie.

These children show faith in Thor until the very end, when they are faced with battling Gorr's shadow demons. In a show of trust, the God of Thunder imbues the power of Thor in every single one of them for a shadow monster vs. children of Asgard matchup no one saw coming. After their first experience in battle, the children return to New Asgard victorious and ready to train with Lady Sif.

Axl

Among the children of New Asgard is Axl, the son of Heimdall. Axl is thrown into the mix to provide the same advantage of sight his father offers in the rest of the Thor franchise. After Heimdall's death in Avengers: Infinity War, many thought we had seen the last of the yellow-eyed Asgardian watcher.

While Heimdall is not there to give Thor his specific guidance, his son, formerly known as Astrid, has the same powers and can give Thor a chance to see and talk to the children as they are imprisoned.

Heimdall

Marvel Studios

While Heimdall was not present during the film for the adventure, Idris Elba continues his run alongside Chris Hemsworth as the only two actors to appear in every Thor movie. In the post-credits scene, fans see Jane Foster after her death at the doorstep of Eternity. Heimdall welcomes Jane to Valhalla, where all the gods go after their time.

Zeus

Marvel Studios

Among those Gods to surprisingly survive Thor: Love and Thunder are Zeus. Played by Russell Crowe, the heroes look to Zeus for help to combat the God Butcher. Unfortunately, Zeus shocks Thor and his friends by being incredibly brash, abruptly rude, and widely unhelpful. Zeus mirrors the sentiment of the god that scorned Gorr at the beginning of the film, saying that their kind has moved beyond the mortal worshipers they represent as a species.

Zeus combats Thor and calls out the similarities to their characters right away. Thor sees the lighting and thunder as parallels, with Zeus being his inspiration. But in a true display of cliche, Thor regrets meeting his hero.

The Gods of the Universe

Marvel Studios

Zeus is the leader of a planet of gods from across the universe, aptly named Omnipotence City. Love and Thunder show that the gods are much like they are in the council seen in Moon Knight. They get together for these god council meetings, led by Zeus, to discuss the fate of the worlds they oversee.

Featured on this planet are various gods with varying relevance to the greater Marvel universe. Korg's Kronan God is seen sitting on a throne of scissors for a bit of rock, paper, scissors humor. God of Dumplings, Bao is revealed and is simply a living dumpling. Mayan and Aztec gods are shown, which could be critical to the origins of Namor who is seemingly closely related to those cultures and set to appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Other gods listed to appear in this scene of Gods are the Artemis God, the Elche Goddess, Maori Goddess, Minerva, Goddess of the Dead, Jademurai God, Fur God and the Dancing God.

Not present in the council meeting but integral to the movie's plot is the god Rapu, who is worshipped by Gorr at the start of the movie before being slain by the Necrosword.

An important note is that when Gods are cut, they bleed a gold sparkle effect. This is shown throughout the movie and provides context for Odin's death in Ragnarok, as Thor's father was shown drifting away with a similar effect. This adds a great emotional impact to Jane's death as she drifts away with the same gold dust as a god going to Valhalla.

Luke Hemsworth as Thor Odinson

Marvel Studios

A returning gag from Thor: Ragnarok is an Asgardian play showing the tales of the people. This play recounts some of the events of Ragnarok and Chris Hemsworth's little brother, Luke Hemsworth returns as Thor.

Matt Damon as Loki

Marvel Studios

Joining Luke Hemsworth in this bit is Matt Damon, who returns as Loki in this play. After New Asgard is attacked and the children kidnapped, both Damon and Hemsworth approach King Valkyrie with what they believe is a request of the utmost importance. They feel in this time of tragedy that people need entertainment, and they should begin writing their next play highlighting these events.

Sam Neill as Odin

Marvel Studios

Fandom legend Sam Neill also returns in this play as Odin. This time around, the play shows his death scene and once again highlights some of the more campy aspects of that sequence, just like the play does with Thor: The Dark World in Ragnarok.

Melissa McCarthy as Hela

Joining the cast this time is Melissa McCarthy, appearing in the play as Hela. McCarthy brings a comical touch to the character, just like Hemsworth, Damon, and Neill. These plays will surely be a recurring bit as long as there are Asgard stories to be told.

Eternity

Marvel Studios

A shocking twist to the Gorr the God Butcher story is his final goal of reaching Eternity. In Marvel Comics, Eternity is a classic omnipotent space being with unworldly power. In Thor: Love and Thunder, Eternity is a being that, when reached, grants a wish to those capable of reaching its doorstep.

Gorr's original plan was to wish for all gods to die. After being convinced otherwise and realizing he has little time left, Gorr wishes for the return of his daughter who he lost in his plight.

Many fans will be excited about Eternity's look being incredibly comic accurate, with the being's humanoid shape being filled with the negative space of the cosmos. This shape and power is replicated in Gorr's daughter, who is reborn.

Love

That daughter, whose death sparks the fire of Gorr's path, is reborn in the word of love. Korg describes her as "a child born from Eternity". Nicknamed Love, Thor vows to look after Love in honor of losing his love, Jane Foster.

Love wields Stormbreaker, the key to Eternity, while Thor wields Mjolnir. The two continue to protect the galaxy as the tag-team of Love and Thunder.

Brett Goldstein as Hercules

Ted Lasso, Marvel Comics

The biggest surprise of this movie lies in the first post-credit scene. After being attacked by Thor and his team to retrieve his signature lighting bolt, Zeus is wounded and pissed. Pledging to return the status queue, Zeus vows to remind the universe who the gods are. Zeus believes many people do not want gods, but just want their "precious superheroes" to save the day.

He intends to send his son Hercules to work on this mission. The camera pans and reveals Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein as Hercules himself. This is a big moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hercules has long played an important role in Marvel Comics as a contemporary of Thor and even a member of the Avengers.

Moving forward, it can be assumed that Thor's next adventure will involve going toe-to-toe with the divine demigod Hercules.

Thor: Love and Thunder stretches across the cosmos and gives a look at a wide variety of cosmic characters. This celebration of Thor will surely not be the last time we see the majority of these characters.

Catch everyone on this list in Thor: Love and Thunder, now in theaters.