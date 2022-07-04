Thor: Love and Thunder Actress Expresses Disney+ Spin-off Hopes

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to bring back Jaimie Alexander's Lady Sif, a character who has significant importance to the titular Asgardian's MCU history. Sif has been fighting side by side with the God of Thunder in numerous battles up until the events of 2013's Thor: The Dark World. However, the Asgardian warrior was nowhere to be found during Hela's arrival in Thor: Ragnarok, leading to a plethora of questions about her whereabouts.

Thor 4 is poised to explain Sif's absence in Asgard's downfall. Alexander already teased more of Lady Sif in the upcoming sequel on social media, hinting that the character will have a significant role in the protagonists' battle against Gorr the God Butcher.

Now, ahead of Love and Thunder's worldwide premiere, the returning Marvel actress has pitched a possible spin-off idea about her character.

A Lady Sif Disney+ Spin-Off?

Jaimie Alexander, who portrays the MCU's Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder, asked fans on Instagram for their story ideas, in case her character were to star in her own potential Disney+ series in the future. The Marvel veteran then teased the possible inclusion of Beta Ray Bill:

"If Lady Sif had a series, what would YOU like to see? I’m loving some #BetaRayBill What do you think @walter.simonson.5 ??#skuttlebutt #surtur #korbinite #thor #sif"

Marvel

Alexander also tagged Marvel Comics writer and Beta Ray Bill creator Walter Simonson on her post.

In Marvel Comics, Lady Sif and Beta Ray Bill are romantically involved. They fell in love and Sif volunteered to accompany Bill on his ship, the Skuttlebutt, as he battled demons.

Marvel

Thor 4 director Taika Waititi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn both liked Alexander's post, hinting that the directing pair have an idea about the character's MCU future.

Marvel

Alexander's Instagram post also received interesting comments from several fans, including a former Marvel executive.

Jeph Loeb, who is the former Executive President of Marvel Television, appears to be on board for the potential Disney+ series:

"Yea please!"

Monkey Boys Media admitted that seeing the pair headline a Disney+ series would be "awesome to see:"

"That would be awesome to see a #BetaRayBill and Lady Sif series!"

ceili_ceilidh shared that a prequel series revolving around Sif's time before the Warriors Three would be an interesting story idea for the spin-off:

"I’d love to see a series with her before the warriors 3 etc. See why/how she grew up to become one the greatest warriors on Asgard! I’d also be perfectly ok with something similar to Xena as well! Though at this point I’d take anything with Sif in it, your idea sounds awesome!"

Meanwhile, 50somethingnerd pitched an idea about Lady Sif retrieving significant items from Odin's vault and returning them to New Asgard:

"Many of the items in Odin’s vault required specific methods of destruction so some survived and it’s up to Lady Sif to find them and return them to New Asgard. She could even enlist some old friends like Phil Coulson in her quest."

Is Lady Sif Going to Survive Thor 4?

While it is unknown if Lady Sif will survive the events of Thor: Love and Thunder, Jaimie Alexander's recent social media post could indicate that the Asgardian warrior will live to fight another day. In addition, mentioning Beta Ray Bill could also serve as a massive tease that the character could make an appearance in the MCU soon.

Considering the massive slate of the MCU, both on the big screen and small screen, the likelihood of seeing a potential Disney+ series revolving around Lady Sif could be low. However, Sif's story could be explored as a side plot in a future MCU project involving Thor, such as Thor 5, a Jane Foster-led movie, or a New Asgard spin-off.

Including Beta Ray Bill could also be tricky, mainly because the character has yet to appear. During a Thor: Ragnarok rewatch party, Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi previously admitted that the Beta Ray Bill situation is "up in the air," but it was already a good sign that he included the character as an Easter egg in the threequel.

It remains to be seen if Marvel will push through with exploring Sif and Beta Ray Bill's romance from the comics, but the fact that Alexander is on board with the idea is a positive development that could be used as a launchpad for the character's future stories.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to premiere in theaters on July 8.