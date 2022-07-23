Thor: Love and Thunder Art Reveals Gorgeous Lady Sif Deleted Scene

Chris Hemsworth's fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, hit theaters on July 8. The title saw the return of Taika Waititi to direct, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor.

Similar to Natalie Portman, actress Jaimie Alexander returned after not getting the call for Thor: Ragnorak. Alexander plays Lady Sif, a tenacious Asgardian warrior, and friend of Thor. Sif also recently appeared in last year's Disney+ epic, Loki.

The character had previously shown up in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, and Agents of SHIELD.

A removed scene from Thor: Love and Thunder has been revealed to give more context to where Lady Sif is before being seen in the movie.

Lady Sif Deleted Scene Revealed

Artist Jeremy Love has released never before seen concept art of Lady Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder. The art conceptualizes the use of the Volume in a scene that was either never filmed or left on the cutting room floor during post-production.

The following scene appears to take place before her arrival in Thor: Love and Thunder, exploring Falligar the Behemoth's cave and shrine.

The first piece of concept art shows Lady Sif in front of a Falligarian shrine inside an ice cave.

Jeremy Love

Next up is a wide shot of Lady Sif entering the ice cave.

Jeremy Love

The following concept art shows Lady Sif wielding her sword while entering the ice cave.

Jeremy Love

The next image shows a different angle of Lady Sif in front of the Falligarian shrine.

Jeremy Love

The final piece of art shows Lady Sif looking out at Falligar the Behemoth.

Jeremy Love

Lady Sif Sidelined Again

After a short, inconsequential love triangle in Thor: The Dark World, Lady Sif hasn't played a major role in any Thor films. As an elegant warrior, it'd make sense that she plays a bigger role in this franchise, but often times she's been an afterthought.

Unlike the Warriors Three, however, she did not perish at the hands of Hela in Thor: Ragnorak. Rather, she was banished by Odin and didn't return on screen until a call for help in Love and Thunder. While it was nice for long-time Thor fans to see a resident Asgardian return on the big screen, she once again wasn't given much to do.

She doesn't fight alongside Thor, Mighty Thor, Valyariye, or Korg and audiences only see her after the action (missing an arm.) After forgetting about her all movie, it turns out she's back in New Asgard helping train the young Asgardians.

Besides a recurring role in Agents of SHIELD, Alexander's Lady Sif has often been an afterthought in the greater MCU. A scene like the one conceptualized above would've been intriguing to see and give the character more depth and interest for fans.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.