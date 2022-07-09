What's Jane Foster's Fate? Natalie Portman Comments on Her MCU Future After Thor 4

Thor: Love and Thunder is now officially out for the world to enjoy as Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi team up for their second round of MCU action. The latest Thor solo film includes Natalie Portman's comeback as Jane Foster, this time becoming The Mighty Thor.

Love and Thunder will include Portman's first true role as Jane Foster since 2013's Thor: The Dark World, not including her brief moment from the Time Heist in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Now, as seen in the sequel's trailers and promotional material, she becomes worthy of wielding the mighty hammer Mjolnir and fights alongside the Asgardians against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

With Portman coming back into the MCU after such an extended absence, the question now is whether this will be a one-time thing or if the Mighty Thor will fight another day after this new adventure. Well, even with the final cut of the movie now setting Jane's fate in stone, Portman remains optimistic about what lies ahead for her newly-transformed superhero.

Natalie Portman Optimistic About Jane Foster's Future

Marvel

Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman commented on what the future holds for Jane Foster after the MCU's latest theatrical release.

Portman praised director Taika Waititi's notion to disregard any rules about what comic book movies are supposed to be, especially looking at the flexibility he gave Jane as a character. She noted how her version of the hero is very much "the interpretation of what a feminist character would be" in a story such as this one:

“I really love Taika’s ability to not have any rules about how [a comic book movie is] supposed to be. Having that kind of freeform and free possibility is so lucky, and really lucky for Jane as a female character, in particular. He really made room for her to be ridiculous and weak, and she didn’t just have to be this kick-ass tough girl all the time, which I think is sometimes the interpretation of what a feminist character would be."

As for where Portman could go with the role in the future, she expressed an openness to coming back to reprise her role should the right opportunity come up:

“I am open to anything. It’s such a cool character and I feel like anything is possible.”

In regards to Waititi's views on Jane's character and arch in the film, he didn't see this movie bringing in Jane Foster to replace Hemsworth's Thor as the God of Thunder:

"I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’... I’m not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.”

Where Does Jane Foster Go From Here?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder brought forth Jane's story to the big screen about as closely to the comics as it possibly could, with Jane struggling with her cancer battle as she found new life as the Mighty Thor. In the end, that mantle and power was too much for her to bear, ending her life in Thor's arms after the two of them finally defeated Gorr the God Butcher.

The film's second post-credits scene set Jane up to finish her run in Valhalla alongside Idris Elba's Heimdall, seemingly bringing her time in the MCU to an end for the foreseeable future. While that scene certainly sent her off in a meaningful way, it's important to remember that Thor: Love and Thunder is a comic book movie in a universe where anybody can come back at any time.

Even with Waititi confirming that Jane wouldn't replace Thor in this movie, there's no way to definitively say that she can't come back at all in future movies.

Whether she makes a quick cameo in Valhalla to pass advice on to Thor or actually returns to Earth in some way, her new power could open a path for a potential comeback down the road. But for now, Waititi and the team at Marvel have given her a meaningful journey to experience as she becomes a superhero, fighting a heartfelt battle the entire way through.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters worldwide.