Thor: Love and Thunder Reveals All 12 Songs Featured In Movie

One of the most important parts of any blockbuster movie is its musical score and the songs that make up its soundtrack, which is no exception for Marvel Studios' next movie - Thor: Love and Thunder. The score comes from longtime Marvel collaborator Michael Giacchino, and thanks to the movie's promotional tour, fans know that this soundtrack will have another fun round of hits.

Director Taika Waititi began his tenure with Marvel on Thor: Ragnarok by utilizing the iconic "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin, which was heard both in the movie's promotional run and twice during the movie itself. This became another fun needle drop moment within the MCU in 2017, and Waititi clearly looks to keep that theme going with Chris Hemsworth's fourth solo Thor movie.

This started with the first trailer for Love and Thunder being set to the 1987 Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine," letting fans jam out to some '80s rock hits while Thor unleashes another round of thunder. Now, ahead of the film's worldwide release, Marvel has shared the name of every song that fans will hear through the course of its nearly two-hour runtime.

A Dozen Songs From Thor 4 Revealed

Marvel

Disney's official press release for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder revealed 12 songs that will be featured in the film.

This includes "Sweet Child O Mine" by Guns N' Roses, which was heard in the first trailer, and that song is one of four from the same group in the fourth Thor film.

The full list can be seen below:

Only Time - Enya

Welcome To The Jungle - Guns N’ Roses

Paradise City - Guns N’ Roses

Old Spice Sea Chanty - Ginger Johnson

Fighting - Michael Raphael

Our Last Summer - ABBA

Family Affair - Mary J. Blige

Sweet Child O’ Mine - Guns N’ Roses

Goodies - Ciara

Hey Ninny-Nonny - Taika Waititi

November Rain - Guns N’ Roses

Rainbow In The Dark - Dio

Thor 4 Songs Bringing the Musical Thunder

Although the MCU has a couple of iconic scores from composers like Alan Silvestri and Michael Giacchino, nearly every outing uses plenty of memorable needle-drops to push their stories forward. In Phase 4 alone, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings utilized everything from "A Whole New World" to "Hotel California," while Eternals spanned the generations with songs like Pink Floyd's "Time" and Lizzo's "Juice."

Love and Thunder now continues the same vibes that fans heard in Thor: Ragnarok, with a third of these songs being solely from Guns N' Roses. However, some of the other inclusions in this list bring up some interesting questions.

Will somebody in this plot eventually bob their head to some Mary J. Blige R&B from 2001? And will one of the main characters somehow be used in an Old Spice commercial as well?!

Regardless of how the details work out, this soundtrack only continues to indicate just how much fun the ride will be for Thor: Love and Thunder. Jamming out to plenty of classic rock while touching on the more modern era from the 21st century is sure to mean that there will be some entertaining and unpredictable moments when those songs begin playing.

Thor: Love and Thunder will debut in theaters on July 8.