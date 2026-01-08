Desperate Housewives' Dana Delany Finally Speaks Out on Upcoming Spin-Off Series, Potential Return (Exclusive)

Desperate Housewives alum Dana Delany said she wants to return for Hulu's upcoming spin-off of the hit series, Wisteria Lane. Delany's Katherine Mayfair, who debuted in Season 4, remains one of Desperate Housewives' most beloved characters. Katherine had her fair share of ups and downs during the show, which included her tense rivalry with Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), killing her past abuser, Wayne, in cold blood, and her historic on-screen same-sex relationship with Robin Gallagher.

While the original series ended in May 2012, news about returning to the world of Desperate Housewives made headlines last summer. In April 2025, Deadline shared that Wisteria Lane is in development, which is described as a reimagining of the original series with Kerry Washington tapped as executive producer and Natalie Chaidez (The Flight Attendant) as its writer. While there has been no news on original stars reprising their roles in the spin-off, one franchise mainstay has addressed Wisteria Lane for the first time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting Tulsa King Season 3, Dana Delany shared that she would be willing to return as Katherine Mayfair in Hulu's Wisteria Lane.

When asked if she would be willing to return in the upcoming Desperate Housewives spin-off, Delany said that it "would be fun" to come back as Katherine Mayfair:

The Direct: "Would you be willing to return?" Dana Delany: “Um, sure. If I could come back as Katherine, that would be fun.”

She also jokingly said that she simply wants to be part of the Universal Tour Bus, where "[she'll] just wave at all of them" after she clarified if the spin-off will explore different characters:

The Direct: "Dana, I just want to squeeze in this question real quick. You played an integral role in the original Desperate Housewives series. And this summer, it was revealed that Hulu is developing a spin-off show that will take place on Wisteria Lane. What are your thoughts about this? And would you be willing to return in some capacity?" Dana Delany: "I guess it's going to be younger women, the younger versions or something. [Are they] the same characters or different characters?" The Direct: "[I think] it's different characters." Dana Delany: "Well, I'll be part of the Universal tour bus that goes through Wisteria Lane, and I'll just wave at all of them."

Mayfair's inclusion in Desperate Housewives, highlighted by her complex storylines of escaping abuse and romantic relationships, further enriched the original series. So, seeing Dana Delany reprise her role could be a worthwhile addition to the spin-off series.

Delany's portrayal of Katherine Mayfair received high praise from fans and critics, which landed her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2008.

Desperate Housewives ended its run on ABC in May 2012 after eight successful seasons. It follows the story of women living on Wisteria Lane as they navigate the complexities of life filled with domestic troubles, dark secrets, and dangerous crimes.

Joining Delany in such an ensemble cast were Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp), and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis). Desperate Housewives has 180 episodes, aired from October 3, 2004, to May 13, 2012.

Meanwhile, Deadline's report stated that the upcoming spin-off will explore the lives of "five very different friends and sometimes frenemies" who are living the dream in the Wisteria neighborhood, but each harbors a dark secret that could ruin their reputation.

While the outlet shared that there are "no current plans" for original Desperate Housewives characters to return, Dana Delany's recent comments about reprising her role as Katherine Mayfair should thrill fans and may inspire ABC and Hulu executives to consider including more legacy stars.

How Katherine Mayfair Could Fit in Hulu's Desperate Housewives Spin-Off

Seeing Dana Delany back as Katherine Mayfair would be an added boost to the Desperate Housewives spin-off, and it wouldn't be the first time legacy characters would make their presence felt in revival or spin-off shows under the same umbrella.

For example, Neil Patrick Harris and Colbie Smulders had significant cameos in the How I Met Your Mother spin-off, How I Met Your Father, while Young Sheldon did the same by bringing back Jim Parsons as the adult Sheldon in the finale, giving fans a sense of nostalgia while still incorporating them seamlessly into the story.

The series finale revealed Katherine Mayfair's storybook ending in Desperate Housewives. After she and Robin Gallagher decided to move to Paris and start fresh to focus on refining their relationship at the end of Season 6, she returned in the series finale (Season 8) to visit her longtime friends. She broke the news that she and Robin had already broken up and that she was now the proud owner of a frozen food company in France.

If Katherine were to return in Hulu's spin-off, it's possible that much of the focus of her story would dive deep into her professional life. This could potentially allow the new characters to work for her while also giving them much-needed guidance about their complicated lives.

If anything, Dana Delany's possible return as Katherine Mayfair could open up endless possibilities for more cameos down the line, reuniting the original cast to drum up more hype for the spin-off while providing diehard fans a must-see reunion after all these years.

