Young Sheldon may finally be back for Season 7 on CBS, but many fans are wondering if the series is officially ending.

Episode 1 of Season 7 premiered on Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET and featured Iain Armitage's Sheldon Cooper and Zoe Perry's Mary Cooper (who are still in Germany) receiving news of the tornado that hit their hometown in Texas.

Season 7 is set to be on the shorter side when compared to others, only including 14 episodes as opposed to the normal 18-22 that have comprised every other season.

Will Young Sheldon End After Season 7?

Young Sheldon has been one of the most successful TV shows on cable for the past seven years, as many fans have fallen in love with seeing the fully-fleshed-out backstory of Sheldon Cooper.

However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end, and that includes Young Sheldon, which will officially end after Season 7.

Although this final installment will not include as many episodes as past seasons, fans will be able to enjoy a one-hour-long season (and series) finale that will wrap up the story for good and likely bridge the gap between Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

As of the beginning of Season 7, Sheldon and his mother, Mary, are in Germany so that the former can prepare to go off to Cal Tech in Pasadena, California.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory know that a few specific things must happen to Sheldon before he leaves for the West Coast, and Young Sheldon creator Chuck Lorre teased that those same events are the reasons the show must come to an end after Season 7.

Speaking to Deadline, Lorre revealed that Season 7 "is the right time for this story to come to an end," largely because of those "certain things that happen in Sheldon's life at [age] 14:"

"There are certain things we know happen in Sheldon’s life at 14. We started talking about the future of show, and what it looked like. This is the right time for this story to come to an end, knowing that at 14, he goes off to Cal Tech. It felt like the right time to end it strong while it was on top."

However, in a Q7A with TVLine, Lorre also teased that fans will be extremely satisfied with how the series ending will play out and that it will even be "as exciting" as the series finale of The Big Bang Theory, which is known as one of the greatest endings in TV history:

"It’s as exciting, in its own way, as the finale of 'The Big Bang Theory.'"

What Is Next for the Big Bang Theory Universe?

Young Sheldon may have served as the first spinoff of The Big Bang Theory, but it definitely will not be the last.

Both shows saw major success across their respective runs, and Chuck Lorre already has another series set in the universe lined up for the future.

While Sheldon's story will have largely been told in full after Young Sheldon ends, two other main characters - Montana Jordan's Georgie and Emily Osment's Mandy.

Georgie and Mandy just recently became first-time parents in Young Sheldon, and many fans are expecting the two characters to get married in Season 7.

In late 2023, Lorre gave fans an update on the upcoming spin-off (which was confirmed by Warner Bros. Discovery in April 2023) in a sit-down with TVline. The creator made it seem as though the show is pretty far off, but that it will be happening at some point in the future:

"It’s prenatal. Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing."

Although no other spinoff projects have been confirmed, it would not be a surprise if another show were to be greenlit down the line, especially if the Georgie and Mandy show is as successful and in-demand as The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon were.

New episodes of Young Sheldon Season 7 are released every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

