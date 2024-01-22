Young Sheldon Season 7 Reveals First Poster With Release Date Plan

Thanks to a new poster, fans have an idea of Young Sheldon's Season 7 release date plan.

The hit CBS comedy is set to come to an end this year with its seventh season.

Spinning off the beloved Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon spent the last seven years revealing the origins of Jim Parson's Sheldon Cooper, a child prodigy whose genius-level intellect makes the throws of being a pre-teen quite difficult.

Young Sheldon Season 7 Poster Released

CBS released the first poster for the upcoming seventh season of Young Sheldon, confirming the series' release plan for its final batch of episodes.

The new piece of Season 7 marketing material sports the Cooper clan (including Iain Artmitage's Sheldon) huddled together on a small CRT TV.

However, in the VHS slot of this technological relic, is a video cassette that has "THE FINAL SEASON" splayed across it.

As a part of the new poster, the Paramount-owned network reiterated Young Sheldon Season 7 would be airing on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, confirming a release schedule that was reported upon in November 2023.

Season 7 is set to kick off on Thursday, February 15, running for 14 weeks with the two-part series finale airing on Thursday, May 16.

The Young Sheldon Season 7 poster can be seen below:

Paramount

What Will Happen in Young Sheldon Season 7?

As Young Sheldon and its cast get one more go-round with Season 7, fans sit eagerly to know what is coming in the series' final batch of episodes.

As hinted at by the Season 7 trailer, this next season is going to be an emotional one.

After Meemaw's house was destroyed in a tornado, Sheldon and his mother Mary look like they are going to be at odds, as the young genius wonders if he should continue with his plan to head to Germany for a summer program he worked so hard to get accepted into.

While it remains unclear the direction Sheldon will go, there are some hints that he may be stateside for (at least most of) Season 7.

With the seventh season being the series' last, this is the final opportunity for the Big Bang Theory prequel to establish some key things about the iconic TV academic.

Paramount of these is that his father, George, notably dies during Sheldon's youth.

This could mean Lance Barber's Young Sheldon character may not be long for this world and it is his passing that could be the thing that brings him home shortly after arriving in Germany.

Series star Raegan Revord teased some "emotional" moments headed for Season 7 in a TikTok video from during production (via Screen Rant), something the shocking death of George would fit the bill for.

Whatever happens, Young Sheldon will close its book with the conclusion of Season 7.

Young Sheldon Season 7 begins on Thursday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.