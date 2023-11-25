As Young Sheldon gets ready to deliver its last "Bazinga" in Season 7, the hit sitcom’s final season, CBS announced the schedule for new episodes.

For years, The Big Bang Theory raked in enormous ratings for CBS, even becoming television’s undisputed, number-one comedy for years. So, as the series neared the end of its 12-season run, a new extension of the franchise was created.

Enter Young Sheldon - a prequel series centered around Jim Parsons' breakout character Dr. Sheldon Cooper as a precocious, preteen genius in 1990s-era Texas. Debuting in 2017, Young Sheldon, despite some early groans from audience members, turned out to be a ratings darling and is now gearing up for its final run on the air.

New Young Sheldon Episode Schedule Revealed

CBS

CBS issued an announcement for Young Sheldon Season 7, which contained the season’s premiere date.

The final 14 Young Sheldon episodes will air on Thursdays, starting on February 15 before the series finale airs on May 16 with an hour-long installment (via TVLine). Each episode will air at 8:00 p.m. EST on CBS.

The known episode schedule for the seventh season of Young Sheldon can be viewed below:

Episode 1 - February 15 (8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET)

Episode 2 - February 22 (8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET)

Episode 3 - February 29 (8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET)

Episode 13 - May 16 (8:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. ET)

Episode 14 - May 16 (8:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET)

Why Was Young Sheldon Season 7 Delayed?

The original plan was to have the last batch of Young Sheldon episodes ready to go in time for a Fall 2023 premiere. Then, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA both went on strike, leaving the new season unable to be produced.

Now, both of those strikes have been officially resolved and shows and movies can get back to work.

Young Sheldon’s cast and crew, including series lead Iain Armitage, are expected to return to filming shortly to have the final season filmed and squared away when the highly-rated comedy returns on February 15, 2024.