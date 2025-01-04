As the calendar flips, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8 finally has a confirmed release date and time.

The hit CBS comedy, which is just the latest addition to the expanding Big Bang Theory universe, picks up the story of Young Sheldon characters Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister (played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment respectively) as they embark on their early years as first-time parents.

Season 1 debuted in October, running through to December 12; however, it was then that the sitcom would take its first break, with many left to wonder when it would return.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 8 release date has been confirmed by CBS.

Per a Paramount press release, the series will return to CBS on Thursday, January 30, as a part of the network's primetime lineup. Along with a specific date for Episode 8's release came a release time, with the show starting to air in the vaunted 8-8:30 p.m. ET timeslot.

This will mark the full-scale return for the series following its first mid-season break. Seeing as the show was initially ordered for a 22-episode first-season run, that means there are still 18 episodes left to air.

If the show continues its one-episode-per-week release plan it has followed thus far, that means Season 1 will not finish until at least Thursday, May 8.

It will presumably have some weeks off throughout that run though, meaning the finale air date will likely be a bit later in May (before the Summer TV season kicks off in June).

Typically, in Young Sheldon's full 22-episode seasons, the series ran through to mid-May (around May 20), which Georgie & Mandy will almost surely do as well.

What Will Happen in the Rest of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1?

Thus far in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, fans have been introduced to this 1994 world, following the two beloved Young Sheldon characters as they take on the difficult challenge of being first-time parents.

This included moving out and starting their lives together in a new home all to their own, Georgie trying to live up to his dearly departed father, and much more.

Heading into the second half of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 will likely continue these storylines with some new twists added in.

The series has not been shy in showing its connections to the greater Big Bang universe throughout its first season, and that does not look like it is going to slow down.

According to TVLine, Matt Hobby is set to reprise his Young Sheldon role as Pastor Jeff in an upcoming episode (not necessarily Episode 8). That new entry into the series is also reportedly set to feature Zoe Perry Georgie's mother, Mary Cooper (yet another name from the Young Sheldon cast).

What the pair will bring to the series is unknown, but according to series creator Steve Holland, Mary will be brought ready to butt heads with Mandy's mother, Audrey.

The first seven episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage are streaming now on Paramount+, with a potential future of streaming on Netflix.