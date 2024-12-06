Big Time Rush alum Kelli Goss and Two and a Half Men star JD Walsh join the guest star lineup of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 6.

After an emotional Thanksgiving special that includes a plethora of Young Sheldon guest stars, the new episode, "A Regular Samaritan," goes back to the basics as it focuses on the marriage between Georgie and Mandy, with the pair facing a new challenge due to the arrival of a beautiful customer in the tire shop.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 6 premiered on CBS on December 5.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 6 Cast Guide

Montana Jordan - Georgie Cooper

Montana Jordan

Montana Jordan reprises his role as Georgie Cooper in the brand-new episode.

In "A Regular Samaritan," Georgie meets a fine young lady whose car broke down due to a flat tire. It turns out that this woman is a devoted member of the church, and she invites him to a worship service.

Georgie sees this as an opportunity to sell tires and meet some new folks. However, it backfires when the woman who invited her seems to like him despite the fact that he is married.

Jordan first played Georgie in all seven seasons of Young Sheldon. Aside from his starring role in The Big Bang Theory universe, the actor's other major role is playing Jaden Ferguson in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Emily Osment - Mandy McAllister

Emily Osment

Emily Osment returns as Mandy McAllister, Georgie's wife who is trying to make ends meet by taking more overtime work in the diner, meaning that she has less time at home to take care of her baby and husband.

After learning the news that Georgie is invited to church, she is not interested in joining him because she believes that he sounds more like his mother who is also a true believer in church.

Later in the episode, Mandy catches the woman kissing Georgie (to be fair, he doesn't like it), which leads to her punching the church lady to let her know that she is not a wife to be messed with.

Osment has over 60 credits to her name, with roles in Hannah Montana: The Movie, Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams, and Almost Family.

Rachel Bay Jones - Audrey McAllister

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones is back as Audrey McAllister, Mandy's mother, in Episode 6.

Audrey gives an important piece of advice to her daughter by telling her all children eventually become their parents at some point in their lives. She also tells her that it is okay for a wife to tell her partner that she is uncomfortable with something, such as Georgie's continued visit to the church.

Jones is a seasoned actress and singer known for her roles in Modern Family, The Good Doctor, and God Friended Me.

Will Sasso - Jim McAllister

Will Sasso

Will Sasso portrays Jim McAllister, Mandy's father and Georgie's father-in-law.

Jim is ecstatic to learn that Georgie is doing well with his tire sales to the church. As a reward, he gives his son-in-law a salary raise.

He also reminds Georgie to not do any dumb things involving the beautiful church lady so that his daughter won't get hurt.

Sasso previously appeared in The Three Stooges, Happy Gilmore, and Southland Tales.

Jessie Prez - Ruben

Jessie Prez

Jessie Prez's Ruben is Georgie's co-worker in McAllister's Tire Service Center.

In Episode 6, Ruben is attracted to Georgie's new friend from church, but he quickly backs off after learning that she is purely devoted to her faith.

He also informs Jim about the beautiful woman's visit to the tire center.

Prez has credits in Netflix's Griselda, Abbott Elementary, and 9-1-1 Lone Star.

Kelli Goss - Valerie

Kelli Goss

Kelli Goss guest stars in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Episode 6 as Valerie, a wealthy woman and a devoted church member who encounters Georgie after her tire broke in the middle of the night.

The pair get along, and she even invites him to the worship service. It is later revealed that she is attracted to Georgie and she doesn't care that he's married.

Goss' notable credits include roles in My Name Is Earl, Grey's Anatomy, and United States of Tara. The actress also played Jennifer 2 in Big Time Rush.

J.D. Walsh - Reverend Travis Lemon

J.D. Walsh

J.D. Walsh joins the cast of Episode 6 as Reverend Travis Lemon, the minister who encourages Georgie to stay in church and calls him a hard worker which means God will reward him soon.

Walsh is known for his roles in Bad Boys II, Hacks, and Smart Guy. He also starred as Gordon in Two and a Half Men.

Galadriel Stineman - Cynthia

Galadriel Stineman

Galadriel Stineman appears as Cynthia, a church member who warmly welcomes Georgie to the service.

Stineman is an actress and producer known for her work on The Middle, This Is Us, and NCIS.

Arthur Richardson - Roger

Arthur Richardson

Arthur Richardson stars as Roger, a customer at the McAllister Tire Service Center who interacts with Georgie during his shift.

Richardson starred in Station 19, Snowfall, and All American: Homecoming.

Kalpana Pot - Vanessa

Kalpana Pot

Kalpana Pot's Vanessa is the woman seen in the tail-end of the episode who also seeks Georgie's help for her flat tire. Instead of assisting her, he bails at the last minute so that he won't get in trouble with Mandy.

Pot previously starred in A Practical Guide to the Cosmos, Call Me Kat, and Modern Family.

Mike Kersey - Customer

Mike Kersey

Mike Kersey is part of Episode 6's cast as the customer in Mandy's diner who is confronted by Georgie after he gave a small tip.

Kersey has credits in Scrubs, True Detective, and S.W.A.T.

Thomas Daniel Smith - Cook

Thomas Daniel Smith

Thomas Daniel Smith briefly appears as the Bluebell diner's cook. He works with Mandy during the evening shift.

Smith can be seen in Fuller House, Major Crimes, and Island Song.

New episodes of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premiere every Thursday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. The episodes can also be streamed on Paramount+.

