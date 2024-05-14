Young Sheldon Season 7 is nearly finished as fans look ahead to the series' final set of episodes.

In 2017, CBS brought Young Sheldon into existence as a spin-off of the highly successful Big Bang Theory, taking a deep dive into the early life of original leading character Sheldon Cooper.

Franchise creator Chuck Lorre confirmed in February that Season 7 would be the final season for Young Sheldon, sending Iain Armitage's youngster off to Caltech before meeting Leonard, Penny, and the rest of the gang.

How Many Episodes Left in Young Sheldon Season 7?

After starting its run on CBS on February 15, Young Sheldon approaches the end of its seventh season with two more episodes left to air.

Season 7 will conclude with a two-episode series finale. The two episodes (titled "Funeral" and "Memoir") will air back-to-back on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16.

The series finale is then expected to hit Paramount+ one day later on Friday, May 17 at 3 a.m. ET.

The press release for the two-part closer also came with the following synopsis:

"'Young Sheldon' ends its seven-year run with a must-see two-episode series finale. Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprise their roles as Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler in an unforgettable hour of television."

Along with the synopsis came a set of still photos from the final two episodes.

Iain Armitage's younger version of Sheldon Cooper stands tall in a tuxedo next to his mother, Zoe Perry's Mary Cooper, at his father's funeral service.

Paramount

Looking on at a picture of Lance Barber's George Cooper, Sheldon takes in the emotion of the moment as much as his highly intellectual mind can.

Paramount

Matt Hobby's Pastor Jeff and Annie Potts' Meemaw sit next to one another during the funeral proceedings.

Paramount

Montana Jordan's Georgie and Emily Osment's Mandy, Sheldon's older brother and sister-in-law, sit with their new baby at the table as they look on with concern.

Paramount

Meemaw, Mary, Georgie, and Raegan Revord's Missy convene on the couch together as Missy seems to be explaining something.

Paramount

Mary kneels presumably in front of her late husband's grave as she deals with the pain of that loss in Young Sheldon's final episodes.

Paramount

Sheldon and Missy put on their biggest smiles as they pose for a picture at the table together - an image that could help send the series off on an emotional note.

Paramount

Young Sheldon will take a trip to the present-day story in The Big Bang Theory universe, catching up with older versions of Mayim Balik's Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper from the original series.

Paramount

Jim Parsons' adult take on Sheldon sits in his office wearing a bathrobe, giving the classic quizzical look on his face that fans grew to know and love over The Big Bang Theory's 12 seasons.

Paramount

Mayim Balik's Amy sits at her laptop as she presumably looks at her husband, taking viewers back to the old days with her fan-favorite character.

Paramount

The two-part Young Sheldon Season 7 finale will debut on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 16.

