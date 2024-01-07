First Photos from Young Sheldon Season 7 Officially Revealed

Young Sheldon Season 7

The popular sitcom Young Sheldon is entering its final season on CBS, and the network released several new photos from the Season 7 premiere.

When Young Sheldon was first announced several years ago, some scoffed at the premise, feeling that its parent series, The Big Bang Theory, was oversaturated,

Nevertheless, the series became America’s most-watched comedy, nabbing that prestigious metric after Big Bang Theory left in 2019. And for good reason, as many would agree that Young Sheldon is funny and charming in its own right.

New Photos From Young Sheldon Final Season Premiere

CBS’ Young Sheldon Season 7, delayed due to the Hollywood strikes of Summer 2023, is now gearing up to air its final batch of episodes.

To promote the final season, the network released several publicity photos from the premiere installment, which can be viewed below.

The Cooper Family sits down for a meal and joins hands for grace in this first still.

The cast of Young Sheldon sitting around a table
CBS

Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw (played by Ghostbusters’ Annie Potts) stands in the kitchen with Dale (Craig T. Nelson). In the Season 6 finale, a tornado hit Medford, and Meemaw’s house was destroyed.

Annie Potts and Craig T. Nelson in Young Sheldon
CBS

The family is again seen sitting around the dinner table.

The cast of Young Sheldon at the dinner table
CBS

Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, and his fiancée, Mandy McAllister are seen. Although the two will marry in the prequel series, Georgie is destined for divorce, as Mandy is out of the picture when he shows up on Big Bang Theory.

Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister in Young Sheldon
CBS

Dale Ballard sits with a smirk on his face.

Dale Ballard in Young Sheldon
CBS

Missy Cooper, Sheldon’s twin sister, is played by Raegan Revord. An adult version of Missy showed up a couple of times on The Big Bang Theory where Courtney Henggeler portrayed her.

Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon
CBS

Annie Potts’ Meemaw with her hand on a baby stroller, likely carrying Georgie’s infant daughter Constance.

Annie Potts’ Meemaw in Young Sheldon

Dale and Missy talk it out at the kitchen table.

Dale Ballard and Missy Cooper in Young Sheldon
CBS

Sheldon’s mom, Mary Cooper, speaks to a bartender. Mary is played by Zoe Perry, the daughter of television staple Laurie Metcalfe who played the role of Sheldon’s mother on Big Bang Theory, keeping things all in the family.

Mary Cooper speaks to a bartender in Young Sheldon
Mary Cooper speaks to a bartender in Young Sheldon

Sheldon himself (Iain Armitage) stands outside holding a large pretzel.

Sheldon Cooper holding a pretzel
CBS

Sheldon sits and eats at a table in a restaurant…

Sheldon Cooper dines in a restaurant in Young Sheldon
CBS

…before his mom unexpectedly comes up behind him and puts her arm around her son, much to Sheldon’s embarrassment.

Sheldon and Mary Cooper in Young Sheldon
CBS

Mary, again, stands at a bar and chats with the bartender.

Mary Cooper and a bartender in Young Sheldon
CBS

Mary appears to be in the middle of a restaurant looking rather shocked.

The Direct Image

In the last image, the ever-slimy Pastor Jeff holds a small, unknown object.

Pastor Jeff and a woman in Young Sheldon
CBS

The official synopsis for Young Sheldon Season 7, Episode 1, titled “Half a Wiener Schnitzel and Underwear in a Tree,” makes specific mention of “the Cooper house in chaos:”

“News of the tornado reaches Sheldon and Mary in Germany. Also, with the Cooper house in chaos, Missy steps up, on the season seven premiere of 'YOUNG SHELDON.'

What Does the Future Look Like for Big Bang Theory?

While Young Sheldon may be coming to a close, the world of The Big Bang Theory is set to continue. A new spin-off, created and written by Chuck Lorre, was announced in April 2023 and is currently in early development.

The new show will stream on Max, but no release date has been announced.

As for Young Sheldon, the final season commences on Thursday, February 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

