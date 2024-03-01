Have you ever wanted to know the ages of all the main characters in Young Sheldon including Sheldon, Missy, Georgie, and more? Here is a full breakdown of the ages and birthdays of the CBS comedy's main characters in Season 7.

After fans spent years with the grown-up Sheldon Cooper and his friends in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon took the tale back around 30 years to his early days in Texas with his family in the late 1980s and 1990s.

How Old Are Young Sheldon's Main Characters?

Young Sheldon

Sheldon Cooper

The Big Bang Theory explores Sheldon Cooper's years from ages 27 to 39, but the prequel spin-off rewound things a few years. Young Sheldon dives into the genius' days in Texas from age nine in 2018's Season 1 to 13 years old by the start of 2024's Season 7. His child actor, Iain Armitage, is currently 15 years old.

Sheldon was born on February 26, 1980 like his twin sister Missy, but he has advanced through life faster to the point he is currently in college despite not having even reached normal high school age yet.

Missy Cooper

Sheldon and Missy are twins and were both born on February 26, 1980, making them both 13 years old in Season 7 after starting Season 1 at nine. Actress Raegan Revord is close in age to Missy, being just 16 years old.

The twin bond between the siblings hasn't stopped Sheldon from referring to himself as the "older brother" in the past as he is just a few minutes her senior.

Georgie Cooper

Going into Young Sheldon Season 7, Georgie Cooper is 18 years old, born on March 13, 1975. The actor behind Georgie, Montana Jordan, is only a little older than his sitcom character at 20 years old.

Last season, Georgie celebrated his 18th birthday, finally making him an adult like his 30-year-old fiance, Mandy. Despite his young age, Georgie has already gone through plenty of adult life's biggest challenges after the birth of his daughter Cece and his recent engagement to Mandy.

George Cooper Sr.

The Cooper family patriarch is the roughly 49-year-old George Sr., whose actor Lance Barber comes in at the same age. The Texan-born character was born on June 10, 1944, making him six years older than his wife Mary.

Unfortunately, despite only being middle-aged, fans will know this is expected to be George's last year of life, as The Big Bang Theory confirmed Sheldon lost his father at age 14. It's unclear whether George's passing will play into Young Sheldon Season 7 or be skipped over in favor of a less tragic ending.

Mary Cooper

Mary Cooper is around 43 years old in Season 7, having been born in Texas on January 13, 1950. Her actress, Zoe Perry, is a few years younger than her Young Sheldon character as she is currently 40.

The Cooper matriarch gave birth to her first child, Georgie, at 25 years old after getting drunk at a bar with her husband-to-be. She would later have twins, Sheldon and Missy, several years later at age 30.

Meemaw

Sheldon's grandmother, Constance Tucker aka Meemaw, was born in 1923, making her about 70 years old in Season 7. Funnily enough, this makes her the same age as the actress behind Meemaw, Annie Potts, also 71.

Fans of The Big Bang Theory will know that Young Sheldon's oldest main character still has many years left on the clock. When Constance Tucker appeared in Season 9 of the original show, played by June Squibb, she was 93 years old and still alive when the series ended three seasons later.

Jeff Difford

Young Sheldon's iconic pastor, Jeff Difford, was born on July 10, 1955, making him around 38 years old going into Young Sheldon Season 7.

Billy Sparks

Born on June 23, 1980, 13-year-old Billy Sparks is around the same age as Sheldon and Missy. Wyatt McClure brings the Coopers' dim-witted neighbor to life in Young Sheldon and is just older than his on-screen character at age 15.

While initially described by Sheldon as one of his childhood bullies in The Big Bang Theory, the prequel series has instead portrayed Billy as more of a dim-witted and oblivious kid.

Mandy McAllister

Georgie Cooper's wife-to-be, Mandy McAllister, is far older than his 18-year-old self at 30 years old in Young Sheldon Season 7. The actress behind McAllister, Emily Osment, is age 31, leaving an 11-year age gap between her and Georgie actor Montana Jordan.

Mandy's older age proved important several seasons back on Young Sheldon after Georgie lied to her about his age. That is now water under the bridge, and the new parents are preparing for a wedding ahead of their upcoming sequel spin-off that is nearing a series order at CBS - via Deadline.

Young Sheldon Season 7 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT throughout the Spring 2024 season on CBS.