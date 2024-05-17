Here's When Young Sheldon Season 7's Netflix Release Will Likely Happen

As Young Sheldon Season 7 ended, the series' latest Netflix release has been top of mind for audiences.

After nearly a decade, the beloved Big Bang Theory spin-off wrapped up its seven-season run on CBS; however, like many series, the show's life is not done there.

In recent years, Young Sheldon has found a second home on Netflix, with its first six seasons streaming on the platform.

When Will Young Sheldon Season 7 Come to Netflix?

Young Sheldon

Young Sheldon's Season 7 just ended, yet fans are itching to know when the series' farewell will be released on Netflix.

The hit CBS family comedy aired its final episode on May 16, 2024 to widespread acclaim, closing the book on this era of the Sheldon Cooper story.

While new episodes of the show may be done, fans will likely relive all of Season 7's ups and downs in a matter of months thanks to the show's prominent place in the Netflix catalog.

Season 6 of Young Sheldon came to Netflix 259 days after its finale aired. It hit the streamer on February 1, 2024 after the finale aired on May 18, 2023.

The rest of the show arrived in November 2023, just over a year-and-a-half after Season 5 ended.

This data point is not a great comparison when trying to predict when Season 7 will be released on Netflix, though. It is an example of an entire series (up to that point) coming to the service as opposed to a new season of a title that is already part of the Netflix library.

If Season 7 follows in Season 6's footsteps with a similar post-release streaming plan, fans can expect the show to arrive sometime in January or February 2025, eight or nine months after its finale aired on TV.

Is Young Sheldon Streaming Anywhere Else?

If fans are eager to get their Young Sheldon Season 7 fix before it arrives on Netflix, there are a couple of other options.

The Big Bang Theory spin-off is also streaming on Max and Paramount+.

While release information on Season 7's debut on either platform has not been made public, there is a chance it will happen before it comes to Netflix.

Max, specifically, feels most likely to get the show before any other streaming service as the series is ultimately a Warner Bros. production.

To put it into perspective, Max got Season 6 of Young Sheldon in September 2023, more than five months earlier than Netflix getting the same batch of episodes in February 2024.

If Season 7 follows suit, fans can likely expect it to come to Max this fall rather than waiting until next year for its Netflix debut.

On Paramount+, fans have been treated to new series episodes just one day after they air.

While the service only keeps one season at a time, and Season 7 is expected to leave the platform sometime in late summer, those looking to watch it now can do so on the Paramount-owned streaming platform.

Young Sheldon Season 7 is expected to come to Netflix sometime in early 2025.

Read more about Young Sheldon on The Direct:

Young Sheldon: Does George Die? Showrunners Reveal What Just Happened

Young Sheldon Season 8: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Full Cast of Young Sheldon Season 7 - Every Main Character & Actor In Final 2024 Episodes (Photos)