Young Sheldon Season 7 Gets Disappointing Streaming Update: When Will It Release on Netflix?

A new update about Young Sheldon Season 7's status on Paramount+ may affect the show's Netflix release.

After seven seasons, Young Sheldon ended its stint on CBS on May 16.

The Big Bang Theory prequel series had a successful run on the network, with its finale episode reaching nearly nine million viewers during its premiere on CBS (via Variety).

When Will Young Sheldon Season 7 Release on Netflix?

Paramount+ completely removed Young Sheldon Season 7 from its streaming lineup. It is unknown when the removal occurred, but there were comments about it the week of July 8-14 (via Reddit).

This move is not surprising for some fans since it was expected that Season 7 will leave Paramount+ (which turns out to be this month). The same thing also happened to Season 6 last year.

Still, the sudden removal of Young Sheldon's final season ends up disappointing fans who are either rewatching the show or binging the final episodes all at once.

Reddit user @owlcave shared Paramount+'s response to Young Sheldon Season 7's removal from its content lineup, noting that it happened due to "streaming rights:"

"Thanks for contacting Paramount+. We're sorry for the inconvenience, but we're happy to help. Due to streaming rights, episodes of 'Young Sheldon' are no longer available on Paramount+. There are a number of factors that determine whether a show or episode is available for Paramount+. We’re always working to expand our content to make more seasons and episodes available, and we appreciate your viewership."

The first six seasons are streaming on Netflix and Max and both streaming services have yet to add the final season.

It remains to be seen when Season 7 will be available on Netflix, but analyzing the previous timeline for Season 6's streaming release could hold the key to unpacking the answers to the big Netflix question mark.

Young Sheldon Season 6 was added to Max on September 6, 2023, about four months after its finale aired on CBS on May 18, 2023.

Assuming that Season 7 will have a similar streaming release window, it's possible that Young Sheldon's final season could be released on Netflix and Max as early as September 2024 (Season 7's finale premiered on CBS on May 16, 2024).

What's Next for The Big Bang Theory Universe?

Young Sheldon ended its stellar run on CBS as it finally unpackedt the titular character's childhood and stories centered around his family, specifically Sheldon's relationship with his father, George.

The show's success led to the arrival of another sequel series, Georgie & Mandy, set in the world of Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

The spin-off is set to focus on the lives of Sheldon's older brother, Georgie (Montana Jordan), and his wife, Mandy (Emily Osment) as they navigate the ups and downs of starting a family and adulthood.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association's annual summer press tour, Georgie & Mandy executive producer Steve Molaro confirmed to TV Line that several Young Sheldon mainstays will appear as guest stars in the spin-off, namely Zoe Perry's Mary Cooper, Raegan Revord's Missy Cooper, and Annie Potts' Meemaw.

The outlet also shared that Georgie & Mandy will follow in the footsteps of Big Bang Theory since they will shoot scenes in front of a live, studio audience.

Georgie & Mandy is set to premiere on CBS on October 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

The first six seasons of Young Sheldon are currently streaming on Netflix and on Max.

