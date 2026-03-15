Marvel Unveils Jessica Jones’ New Look Ahead Of Her MCU Return

Marvel just gave fans a brand new look at Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones before she makes her long-awaited return in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, which will premiere on March 24. Jessica Jones was an extremely important character in Netflix's Marvel universe. She appeared in Daredevil, had her own self-titled series, and popped up in other connected projects. Now, in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, she will officially be joining the MCU.

Marvel Comics recently announced that a new comic run titled Jessica Jones: Alias: Red Band would be released around the same time as Daredevil: Born Again. The comic is not connected to Jessica's appearance in Daredevil, as it explores a different version of the character and a different version of Hell's Kitchen.

So far, the first issue of the comic series has been released, but Marvel has also given fans a preview of issues 2 and 3, as well as official descriptions of what will occur in those stories.

However, the comics also give fans new looks at Jessica Jones before her appearance in Daredevil: Born Again.

Marvel Comics

The first issue debuted on March 11 and featured a cover that appears as though it has taken different art styles and mashed them together. It showcases a lot of different shapes and lines in a more abstract way, but also features Jessica in two different ways.

Marvel Comics

An interior preview page for the first issue showcased Jessica in a similar manner. It includes the character's face in a non-traditional art style for comics.

However, it also provides a bit of a tease for what fans can expect from the comic. Most notably, it reveals that Jessica is the wife of Luke Cage, and that Cage is the mayor of New York:

"Jessica Jones was once the costumed super hero known as Jewel. She sucked at it. Then she became a private investigator at her own firm, Alias Investigations. She sucked less at that. But, as wife to the mayor of New York, Luke Cage, Jess was forced to put her investigative days behind her.



Or so she thought..."

It is also worth noting that Marvel released its own description of the comic that was not included in the first issue. Instead, it was added to the first book's official page on the Marvel website.

The description mentions there will be "a series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen," and that it will explore "a mystery more sinister than [Jessica] could've ever imagined:"

"THE RETURN OF JESSICA JONES! A series of grisly murders in Hell's Kitchen pulls JESSICA JONES into a mystery more sinister than she could've ever imagined. As the wife of Mayor LUKE CAGE, she'll have to tread carefully as she forms a dangerous alliance with TYPHOID MARY to track down the killer. But as she delves deeper into Hell's Kitchen's dark underbelly, the evidence she finds presents more questions than answers… Follow the mystery in an all-new RED BAND miniseries written by SAM HUMPHRIES ('NEW AVENGERS,' 'LEGENDARY STAR-LORD') and drawn by Geraldo Borges ('THUNDERBOLTS'), celebrating the 25th Anniversary of 'ALIAS!'"

Marvel Comics

The preview for the first issue also included some panels from the comic itself. For example, one image showcases Jessica's office door at Alias Investigations (her self-owned firm). Unfortunately for her, it has a note on it that says, "closed until further notice."

Marvel Comics

Another panel from the preview talks about Jessica and Luke Cage's daughter, Danielle. Apparently, Danielle left a narwhal toy at Jessica's office, which forced her to go back and face the truth that her business had been shut down.

Marvel Comics

On another panel, Jessica finds some old postcards that were slipped under the door of one of her neighbors. Just as she begins to investigate, a blinding camera flash goes off.

Marvel Comics

On the next page, Jessica and a photojournalist named Brewer get into a bit of an argument, but they end up hearing a strange noise.

Marvel Comics

Turns out, a rat with red eyes scurries by covered in blood, prompting Jessica to yell at Brewer to get out of the building.

The preview ends there, so the reader doesn't know what will happen next. However, since the issue has been released, the comic is available for purchase.

Marvel has also released the covers and the descriptions for the second and third issues of Jessica Jones: Alias.

Marvel Comics

For instance, the cover for issue #2 is in the same art style as the first book's cover. This time, Jessica is holding a short sword right in front of her face.

The description on Marvel's website for the second book teases that Jessica and Typhoid Mary will "investigate grisly murders plaguing Hell's Kitchen," and that they will discover "a hidden third culprit pulling the strings:"

"THE ODD COUPLE! Jessica Jones has begrudgingly partnered with Typhoid Mary to investigate grisly murders plaguing Hell's Kitchen. But an interrogation of one of the murderers leads them to a hidden third culprit pulling the strings. Can Jess and Mary set aside their differences before they become the next targets?"

Marvel Comics

The cover for the third issue maintains the abstract art style of the first two issues. This time, Jessica's face appears on different postcards spread out. It seems as though the postcards that Jessica found in the first issue become more important than she first thought, as they are on the cover of this issue, and the description talks about a villain named the Postcard King.

Marvel's description for the third book specifically states that "Jessica and Typhoid Mary finally get their hands on their prime suspect," which is the Postcard King. According to the teaser, the Postcard King is "a deranged man who uses letters to influence his victims:"

"THE POSTCARD KING! Jessica and Typhoid Mary finally get their hands on their prime suspect…THE POSTCARD KING, a deranged man who uses letters to influence his victims. But as they untangle his ramblings, a darker truth emerges - a secret network of murderers may be at play. But who is the puppet master pulling their strings?"

Will Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Incorporate Any Elements From the Jessica Jones Comic?

Marvel Studio

Marvel obviously wanted to capitalize on the hype around Jessica Jones' return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 by debuting the new comic series around the same time as the premiere of the upcoming Disney+ show.

While the comic does not take place within the same universe as the MCU, it is possible that the MCU and the comic series could share some elements. For example, the new comics clearly establish that Jessica Jones is married to Luke Cage. This is not the first time in Marvel Comics that this has happened, and likely won't be the last.

Fans don't know for sure if Mike Colter's Luke Cage will show up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Even if he doesn't, Jessica could still be married to him in the series. He would not have to make an on-screen appearance for them to be married.

It is also possible that Jessica could be a mother. That would most likely depend on whether she is married to Luke or not, especially if her child is Danielle. However, Marvel Studios could give her a different child if she is not married to Luke.

Another plot point from the new comics that could be brought into the MCU is Jessica being in a rut in her life, specifically regarding a failed business. Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 could explain that Jessica tried to start a private investigation firm, and that it didn't work out for her.