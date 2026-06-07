James Gunn's DC Universe Just Fixed What the Arrowverse Got Wrong With Supergirl's Arrival on Earth

James Gunn's DCU reboot is already outclassing the Arrowverse by giving Supergirl a far more intimate and emotionally grounded origin. The Arrowverse's Supergirl series introduced a young Kara Zor-el (Izabela Vidovic) arriving on Earth after decades of being trapped in the Phantom Zone, leading to her cousin, Superman, finding her pod and immediately handing her off to his trusted scientists friends who once helped him control his powers: Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers. Clark essentially entrusted Kara's upbringing to near-strangers and steps back, which is a somewhat detached choice for the character.

DC Studios (via Comicbook) officially released a brand-new clip from Supergirl, showcasing the first meeting ever between David Corenswet's Superman and Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El (with Krypto).

The clip painted a warmer, more hands-on approach for the DCU's Superman, with Kal-El personally greeting Kara, helping her out, and trying to bridge the language gap between them.

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What makes the DCU's version of Kara's arrival on Earth better than the Arrowverse is the fact that Corenswet's Superman had a touching reassurance that Earth has more offer than the icy Fortress of Solitude and that she'll learn to love it just as he has.

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In the Arrowverse, Superman's face was never shown during Kara's arrival and early days on Earth (understandable, since Clark Kent hadn't been cast yet). He was only heard via voice messages and occasional calls before Tyler Hoechlin finally appeared as the character in Season 2.

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This made their reunion feel distant and detached, with Clark essentially outsourcing Kara's upbringing to the Danvers family rather than being actively there for her.

Superman's decision in the Arrowverse allowed Kara to have a normal human life, with her serving as the adoptive daughter of the Danvers family. By having a human family as a support system, Superman managed to continue his hero duties.

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Many have criticized this decision from the Arrowverse because it was portrayed as Clark "abandoning" a traumatized cousin who just lost everything and trapped in a different dimension for years.

James Gunn's DCU already rectifies that by showing Clark physically present the moment Kara's pod arrives and not handing her off to human caretakers. Superman makes the Fortress of Solitude their shared Kryptonian home the starting point, giving her family, stability, and guidance from the very first second.

Watch the official clip from Supergirl here:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl reunites Milly Alcock and David Corenswet on the big screen, with a cast that includes Jason Momoa, Eve Ridley, Matthias Schoenaerts, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham. Supergirl arrives in theaters on Friday, June 26.

Here's Why James Gunn's DCU Made the Right Decision With Kara's Origin on Earth

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James Gunn's DCU's decision to incorporate David Corenswet's Superman as an active mentor than a distant observer for Supergirl allows the DC reboot to outclass the Arrowverse and fixes the small screen universe's biggest mistake with one powerful scene. This reinforces Kara and Kal's blood relation right from the get-go in a way the Arrowverse never did.

The choice makes narrative and emotional sense. With the Fortress of Solitude serving as their initial home base before stepping into the complex human society, it gives off a respectful vibe that directly ties to their heritage rather than rushing Kara into a suburban life. Given that Kara arrives as a young and disoriented Kryptonian not knowing what Earth can offer, having Clark present allows him to properly guide her through culture shock, power adjustment, and grief, opening up many storytelling possibilities.

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It also sets up a unique dynamic where Kara can be irreverent, independent, and someone who can still make mistakes while still having instant family support. By abandoning the adoption story, it makes Kara less like a project who needs to be monitored and more like family who is openly welcomed.

By prioritizing this cousinly bond between Kara and Kal-El right at the start, Gunn's DCU has already made Supergirl feel more connected, hopeful, and lived-in than her Arrowverse counterpart. This is a powerful and meaningful change that strengthens the entire universe, pushing Supergirl's portrayal in the DCU to become beloved.

If anything, it delivers a strong message that the DCU's version of Superman and Supergirl are family looking out for each other from the start. This small and meaningful upgrade has the potential to make their relationship one of the strongest in the Gunn's DCU.