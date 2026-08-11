X-Men '97 Star Explains the Romantic Spark Between Polaris and Bishop, and Why She's Excited to See It Play Out In Season 3

Disney+'s X-Men '97 might be jam-packed with action around every corner, but the Marvel Studios Animation series is also known for its prevalent romances. After all, not only was Rogue and Gambit's love key to Season 1's most traumatic moment, but it's once again integral to the last episodes of Season 2.

Then, there's Jean Grey and Cyclops, with Wolverine looking longingly in the distance from his lonely corner. Combing through the show's massive roster of characters, the list goes on: Storm and Forge's intense bond, Charles Xavier and Lilandra's cosmic relationship, and the young love of Jubilee and Sunspot.

In Season 2, Episode 7, however, new romantic sparks started to fly between Polaris and Bishop as the two survived the Savage Land together. While it may only be the start for the duo, it's clear that whatever is happening between the two isn't going to simply fade away.

The Direct sat down with X-Men '97 star Carolina Ravassa to talk all about the relationship between Polaris and Bishop and why their dynamic might be what she's most excited to see play out in Season 3 when it hits Disney+ near year.

Why Is There a Romantic Spark Between Polaris & Bishop?

Marvel Studios Animation

Maybe Havoc Needed To Mature a Bit More

The Direct: "We see [Polaris] and Bishop team up... and there's clearly something there, right? So, in your mind, what is that spark? What is that connection? Can you vocalize it?"

Carolina Ravassa: I don't know what it is, but I think that they liked that there was a little playful banter on that plane where they were like, I read your bio. I know what your deal is. I know what your real name is. I think that they kind of maybe have the same sense of humor there. I don't know what it is...

Ravassa noted that with Polaris leaving X-Factor, she's also leaving her former partner, Havoc:

Ravassa: Also, I mean, I think you know she was with Havoc, and you know, if you don't know that they were together at one point when she leaves that locker room scene and the other at the beginning of the episode, you wouldn't know that there was something, but she's definitely like, you know what, we're done here, and because Havoc stays with X-Factor and Polaris has moved on to something different.

"Havoc needs to maybe mature a little bit and find himself," the actor elaborated, saying that "maybe Bishop makes more sense because he's not working for the government anymore:"

Ravassa: I think that's where maybe Bishop makes more sense because he's not working for the government anymore. He's not doing that thing that they used to do, and I think Polaris has grown since, especially since Episode 6. So in [Episode 7], yeah, they're equals, and they're also on the same team. They're doing the same thing instead of, you know, Havoc needs to maybe mature a little bit and find himself or whatever. And again, hey, this is speculation. I don't want any comic fans going crazy explaining stuff to me.

The Direct: "Well, we all know a Season 3 is on its way. In fact, we know that it's pretty much wrapped up, and I know you can't say much, but I do want to ask, as vaguely as you can, can you kind of tease what new sides of Lorna audiences might be seeing with these new episodes?"