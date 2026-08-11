Marvel Studios Confirms 8 Actors Appearing in MCU's Mutant Saga & Phase 7 So Far

Phase 7 of MCU storytelling is coming together quickly, and Marvel Studios has several major names attached for its next saga. Throughout the MCU's 18-year history, it's managed to bring in some of Hollywood's biggest stars to play its iconic comic book characters. That's continuing into the MCU's seventh phase, with the next saga, starting after Avengers: Secret Wars, already lining up a plethora of huge stars.

Marvel Studios is preparing to put all of its star power into play for the end of the Multiverse Saga, with dozens of actors from across the MCU reuniting in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. But beyond that, the studio is already setting up the pieces for Phase 7 of the MCU's next saga to be just as big in terms of star power as the others.

Every Actor Confirmed to Appear in Phase 7 of the MCU

Marvel Studios

The newest major Hollywood actor joining the MCU is Project Hail Mary and Barbie star Ryan Gosling. Gosling was confirmed to be playing his dream role of Ghost Rider in the 2028 MCU film at Marvel Studios' Comic-Con panel in July, where it was also revealed he'd be reunited with his Star Wars: Starfighter director, Shawn Levy.

Gosling has long been a popular fan cast for Ghost Rider, and audiences will finally get to see his version of the supernatural hero enter the MCU in Phase 7.

An exciting new addition to the Marvel universe is David Jonsson, who was recently cast as the grown-up version of T'Challa's son, Touissaint, in Black Panther 3. Jonsson will become the new bearer of the Black Panther mantle after Shuri in the threequel film, which is once again directed by Ryan Coogler.

Jonsson has gained heat through his starring roles in recent releases like The Long Walk and Alien: Romulus, and now his star is set to rise even further as the newest Black Panther hero.

Marvel Studios

Along with confirming Jonsson's casting at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced that several Black Panther cast members would return in the third film. One of these is the reigning Black Panther herself, Letitia Wright, who portrays T'Challa's genius sister, Shuri, who will next appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

After grappling with her brother's death and accepting his mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Shuri learned of T'Challa and Nakia's secret son, T'Challa II, whom she may mentor in the third Black Panther film as he comes of age.

The other major returning actor from the Black Panther franchise in Phase 7 is Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku. M'Baku was crowned the new King of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and is also confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday. Duke's future has also been set in stone for MCU Phase 7 following the announcement at Comic-Con that he would appear alongside Wright in Black Panther 3.

Paramount

While Marvel Studios hasn't officially announced Denzel Washington's debut MCU role, the actor did share during the press tour for Gladiator II that Ryan Coogler was "writing a part" for him in Black Panther 3. It's not yet clear who Washington may play in the Black Panther world, but nabbing the American Gangster and The Equalizer star is a huge gain for the MCU.

Sadie Sink is the newest star to make her MCU debut, appearing as the mutant Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sink's first major post-Stranger Things role has set her up for a huge MCU future as the studio prepares to bring in its X-Men.

Sink has already confirmed she'll be part of the new X-Men film, which Jake Schreier will direct for Marvel Studios and is expected to be one of the first projects in Phase 7 of the MCU.

While Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce any other X-Men cast members beyond Sink, industry trades have confirmed several other actors joining the cast.

One actor making their debut in the X-Men reboot is Samara Weaving, who is set to play Emma Frost in the Phase 7 film. Weaving has become well-known for her horror roles, recently starring in the Ready or Not franchise, Over Your Dead Body, and Scream VI.

Netflix

Another recent confirmation from the industry press is that Heartstopper and Warfare star Kit Connor will join the X-Men cast as the mutant Cyclops. Cyclops and Jean Grey have quite a history in Marvel Comics, meaning Connor and Sink should share plenty of screen time in their MCU film.

Connor has also been on a hot streak recently, and will soon appear in A24's Elden Ring movie, but his next move into the MCU will skyrocket his fame even further as he becomes one of the faces of Phase 7 and beyond.