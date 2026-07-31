Marvel Studios Reportedly Casts Its First X-Men After Jean Grey, And She's a Big Deal

Marvel Studios is laying the groundwork for the introduction of the MCU's version of the X-Men with the news of an important casting for one of its beloved mutants. While the X-Men are slowly being integrated into recent and upcoming MCU projects, like the classic X-Men actors' comeback in Avengers: Doomsday and the confirmation that Sadie Sink as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the true beginning of the Mutant Saga will officially arrive after Avengers: Secret Wars. The post-Multiverse chapter is where Marvel Studios plans to launch its own dedicated X-Men film, described as a youth-oriented reboot directed by Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier and written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo.

With momentum going strong for the X-Men's MCU integration, Deadline reported that Samara Weaving has been chosen to play Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' upcoming X-Men reboot. Weaving's casting as Frost marks Marvel Studios' second major X-Men casting after Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

IFC

The casting came after Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and director Jake Schreier tested several candidates, and they settled on Weaver this week.

In Marvel Comics, Emma Frost is portrayed as a glamorous telepath and diamond-skinned mutant who evolved from antagonist to a key X-Men ally. January Jones previously portrayed a live-action version of the character in the Fox X-Men movies.

Marvel

Australian actress Samara Weaving is best known for her roles in Ready or Not, Caroline Caroline, and Over Your Dead Body. She brings her sharp acting and proven star power to give life to the MCU's Emma Frost.

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