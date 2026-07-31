Mahershala Ali Officially Calls It Quits On MCU’s Blade

Mahershala Ali put the hammer down on his potential appearance as Blade in the MCU. Since it was announced seven years ago, Blade has been the MCU's biggest question mark, with no significant progress toward production or release in Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga. Now, it seems as though the end of the line may be here for this version of Marvel's iconic vampire hunter.

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali shared that he will not play Blade in Marvel Studios' Blade-centric film. When asked by GQ about whether the movie was still happening, he bluntly said, "Not with me" before expressing that if Marvel Studios wanted to make the movie, "we would've done it" by now:

"Not with me. The best way I can answer this question is, when I look at what is for me, is it was either this or that—and I'll take this. No offense to them. I've been doing this professionally for pushing 30 years now, and one thing I've learned is that what is for you is for you and what is not is not. For whatever reason, that project is not for me. If they wanted to do it, we would’ve done it. So I have to move on, and I have moved on."

This seems to mark the end of a tumultuous journey with this character, after Ali was announced to play Eric Brooks/Blade at Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Since then, Marvel has faced countless issues with the movie, including multiple directors joining and leaving the project, as well as several versions of the story being developed and scrapped.

To date, Ali has only one credit in the MCU as Blade, a voiceover cameo during the post-credits scene of 2021's Eternals. It remains unknown whether he has any interest in working with Marvel Studios on another project at a later date. However, his saying, "that project is not for me," may indicate that he is still open to appearing as Blade elsewhere.

How the MCU Could Make Blade Work Without Mahershala Ali

Universal

This news is disappointing for Ali and MCU fans alike, as there was massive anticipation to see him don the black trench coat and armor of the vampire hunter for Marvel Studios. The question is whether he will play the role in any capacity.

The most logical place for him to show up would be the MCU's Midnight Sons movie, which has not been officially announced but is reportedly in the early stages of development. Blade would be a natural selection for that team, which usually consists of darker antiheroes like him, Doctor Strange, Elsa Bloodstone, Moon Knight, and Ghost Rider. Recently, Ryan Gosling was officially cast as the MCU's Ghost Rider, although it has not been confirmed which version of the flame-headed antihero he will play.

There is also a chance that Wesley Snipes comes back for more performances as Blade after shocking the world with an appearance in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine. He even joked that there's "only ever gonna be one Blade" in the movie, which some have taken as more than just a shot at the real-world situation surrounding Ali. Many are already wondering whether he could show up in one of the next two Avengers movies, as Snipes proved that he still has what it takes to deliver a take on the character that works in this universe.

No matter how this plays out, the situation surrounding Ali's Blade is disheartening. Blade will likely be put on the back burner until Marvel can figure out how to work him into the greater franchise.