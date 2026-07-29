Star Wars Unveils New MandoVerse Timeline With 5 Movies & TV Shows

Star Wars revealed an updated timeline order for the MandoVerse era, the corner of the franchise where its interconnected movies and TV shows share one story. Lucasfilm officially calls this period the New Republic era, one of nine defined ages on the Star Wars timeline. It covers the fragile years after Return of the Jedi, when the galaxy rebuilds and Imperial remnants refuse to die. Fans coined the MandoVerse nickname as the shows surrounding Din Djarin and Grogu multiplied on Disney+, and questions about how they all fit together have trailed the era ever since.

The update arrived during the "Making of Star Wars: The Experience" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 24. A timeline graphic shown during the presentation ran through all five of the era’s movies and TV shows in order and placed The Mandalorian and Grogu in an interesting position. Star Wars had yet to officially add the film to the New Republic lineup, with the timeline previously ending at Skeleton Crew. This new update officially puts The Mandalorian & Grogu in its rightful place in the timeline.

Ashley Eckstein, the longtime voice of Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars animation, moderated the panel, joined by Lucasfilm senior creative executive Matt Martin and members of The Franklin Institute and MDSX Creative teams. The session also previewed Star Wars: The Experience, a traveling museum exhibition celebrating 50 years of Star Wars. It opens at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 13, 2027, displaying more than 70 artifacts from the Lucasfilm archives.

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The timeline begins with The Mandalorian, the series that commenced the era in November 2019 as the first live-action Star Wars series, and its three seasons follow Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin as he protects the Force-sensitive Grogu across a lawless Outer Rim.

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The Book of Boba Fett comes next in the timeline. The series, which was released in December 2021, placed Temuera Morrison’s revived bounty hunter atop Jabba the Hutt’s old criminal territory while checking in on Din and Grogu midway through.

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Ahsoka continues the story being told within the New Republic era. The 2023 series follows Rosario Dawson’s former Jedi as she hunts Grand Admiral Thrawn across galaxies, and the season ended with the villain returning to the Galaxy far, far away while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren stayed stranded on Peridea. Skeleton Crew is placed after Ahsoka on the timeline. The 2024 series followed Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood and four kids lost far from home.

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It is worth noting that Lucasfilm claims the series runs concurrently with The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, but it isn’t so clear how the events of Skeleton Crew connect with those two shows. The appearance of Vane from The Mandalorian Season 3 in the series did provide a bit of connective tissue, though. He was a member of Gorian Shard's gang in The Mandalorian.

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The Mandalorian and Grogu is the final entry in the timeline. The film took the era to theaters on May 22, the first Star Wars movie on the big screen since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Jon Favreau directed the film and wrote it with Dave Filoni and Noah Kloor. The story sends Din and Grogu on a New Republic mission tied to an Imperial warlord, with Sigourney Weaver’s Colonel Ward recruiting the pair and Jeremy Allen White voicing Rotta the Hutt.

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The era doesn’t end with Mandalorian and Grogu; there's more coming. Filoni, who became Lucasfilm’s co-president in January, confirmed earlier this year, "I’ve got Ahsoka Season 2 coming, which is very exciting."

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The second season was supposed to arrive in 2026, but it was delayed to early 2027 and is the next confirmed New Republic project on the schedule.

What Does the Future of the MandoVerse Look Like?

With the updated timeline ending on The Mandalorian and Grogu, all eyes turn to Ahsoka Season 2. The new season has plenty to resolve, as the Season 1 finale left Ahsoka and Sabine Wren stranded on Peridea while Grand Admiral Thrawn escaped back to the known galaxy. Filoni wrote every episode of the second season himself, and where he places it will shape the era’s timeline. If the story unfolds after the events of the movie, the New Republic era’s endpoint will move once again.

Beyond Ahsoka, the era’s slate is wide open. Filoni’s crossover movie, announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023 as the event that would unite the heroes of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka, reportedly moved to the back burner, and a fourth season of The Mandalorian was never officially ordered, with the film widely viewed as its replacement. Rangers of the New Republic, another planned series in this era, was quietly shelved years ago. That leaves the crossover film as the most likely candidate to continue the story on the big screen, if Lucasfilm revives it.

There is also no shortage of room for the timeline to grow. The New Republic era officially spans the period up to the rise of the First Order, with the current lineup covering only its early years. That leaves around two decades between The Mandalorian and Grogu and Star Wars: The Force Awakens; a period that includes the fall of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi academy and other interesting events. Lucasfilm could tell more stories around such events and expand the MandoVerse.

A quick return to theaters, however, looks less certain at the moment. The franchise’s next movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, arrives on May 28, 2027, and takes place after the sequel trilogy, far outside the MandoVerse. That puts the era’s near-term future on Disney+, and how the second season of Ahsoka performs will likely decide how quickly the New Republic timeline grows.