Disney+ Officially Shelves Its 4th Star Wars TV Show

Another Star Wars series has been put on ice, marking the fourth shelved Disney+ show in the franchise's streaming era. Since Disney+ launched in 2019, Star Wars has become a dominant force in streaming, releasing 10 seasons of live-action television across seven different series. However, as of 2026, that momentum has hit a notable wall, with a growing number of projects being quietly set aside before reaching audiences.

Lucasfilm confirmed, via a recent Empire cover story, that The Mandalorian Season 4 is the latest Star Wars Disney+ project to never see the light of day on the streamer, with series creator Jon Favreau revealing that a fully written fourth season was shelved in the wake of Hollywood's 2023 strikes. Favreau, who penned an entire season's worth of scripts that still sit unused, shifted his focus to the upcoming theatrical film The Mandalorian & Grogu, which blasts into theaters on May 22 instead.

For most of its history, Star Wars was a movie franchise at its core, with animated series like The Clone Wars and Rebels sprinkled in to expand the universe and earn devoted fanbases of their own.

The 2020s changed that, as Star Wars made a bold push into live-action streaming storytelling on Disney+, a gamble that produced genuine hits like The Mandalorian and Andor, but also a string of disappointments in The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Acolyte.

Now, the picture looks even grimmer, as a growing list of canceled and shelved series fuels the narrative that Star Wars on Disney+ was, at least in part, a failed experiment and that Lucasfilm has quietly begun shifting its ambitions back to the big screen.

Every Shelved Star Wars Disney+ Show (So Far)

Rangers of the New Republic

Star Wars

Of all the Star Wars shows that never made it to Disney+, Rangers of the New Republic might be the one that stings the most because it seemed part of a grander plan.

Announced during Disney Investor Day 2020 alongside Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Fett, the series was designed to run concurrently with The Mandalorian and serve as another piece of the growing Mandoverse puzzle.

The plan was for all of these shows to eventually collide in a massive crossover event, something that now seems less likely.

Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune in The Mandalorian and was going to headline Rangers, was fired by Lucasfilm in February 2021 following a series of controversial social media posts.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy later confirmed that the show had indeed been built around Carano, and that no scripts had ever been written. Rather than recast the role or pivot to a new lead, Lucasfilm quietly shelved the project entirely, folding what remained of its story ideas into future episodes of The Mandalorian.

Lando

Star Wars

The Lando saga has been a roller coaster ride, with no real plan in place. Like Rangers of the New Republic, this one was announced at Disney Investor Day 2020, with Donald Glover set to reprise his role as the iconic smooth-talking scoundrel from Solo: A Star Wars Story.

For a while, things seemed to be moving. Showrunner Justin Simien (Dear White People) came aboard, and the project entered development. There was a story bible, concept art, scripts, etc. But now, it's gone.

Simien confirmed to The Direct in 2023 that he had been largely left in the dark about the status of the Disney+ series, saying he hadn't received any update since Disney's Investor Day in 2020.

Simien expressed genuine pride in the work on the project, saying he poured his heart into developing what he believed was a really great show, and that everyone who had seen it loved what they'd put together.

A Lando film remains in development as of 2026, with outgoing Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy saying it could happen. Whether it ever actually reaches audiences is another question entirely, but as a Disney+ series, Lando is well and truly dead.

The Acolyte Season 2

Star Wars

The Acolyte is arguably the most complicated entry on this list because, unlike the others, it actually made it to air and then got pulled anyway.

Created by Leslye Headland, the show followed twin sisters Osha and Mae (Amandla Stenberg) as they crossed paths with a mysterious Sith warrior, Qimir, played by Manny Jacinto. Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger, including a live-action Darth Plagueis reveal, but there won't be any future episodes.

Despite a strong premiere that made it Disney+'s biggest series launch of 2024, viewership dropped significantly by week three, and the show's price tag made those numbers impossible to justify. Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman put it plainly, saying the performance "wasn't where we needed it to be given the cost structure."

The show was also caught in the crossfire of an ugly online, "woke" backlash that clouded public perception throughout its run.