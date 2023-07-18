The long awaited Lando Star Wars Disney+ just got an update from its writer.

Back in December of 2020, for Disney's Investor Day presentation, it was announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy that a Lando series was in the works at Disney+. The project would star Donald Glover and be developed by writer Justin Simien.

Since then, fans have heard next to nothing about the project.

It wasn't until Star Wars Celebration this past April that a new update was offered from Kathleen Kennedy, who shared that "it's still happening" and Glover is "very excited about it."

Everyone Loves Lando Calrissian?

Star Wars

In an exclusive interview with The Direct, Haunted Mansion director and Lando writer Justin Simien commented on his involvement with Lucasfilm's upcoming Star Wars Disney+ series starring Donald Glover.

When The Direct mentioned the brief update about the series during Disney's Investor Day in 2020, Simien admitted he "[has] not received an update since that update."

He did go on to share some happy thoughts on the matter, however.

Simien noted how he "feels like everybody loves" the work they've done for the show back when progress was moving forward and that the filmmaker "certainly poured [his] heart" into the Star Wars spin-off:

"I certainly poured my heart and spent a lot of time working with them to put together a really great show. It feels like everybody loves it. And, you know, I was told we had to put a pause on it because of scheduling, and the next update I got [was in 2020], some years ago. So I don't know, I have no idea what's going on with it.

Will Lando's Disney+ Adventure Ever See the Light of Day?

It is strange how little information there's been about Lando since its announcement in 2020. Lack of attention like that is usually due to a quiet cancelation—but if Kathleen Kennedy is to be believed, that's not the case here.

One thing going against Lando is how it doesn't really have a place in Lucasfilms' future plans.

With Dave Filoni's upcoming MandoVerse crossover film, shows like Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Skeleton Crew are all actively important to those plans. In turn, this could translate into additional seasons for all of them (Mando's fourth is already in the works)—leaving little room for side adventures like Lando.

The Acolyte is also on the way, but even that could easily have a grander place in Star Wars' future. It's potentially the first step to getting even more High Republic stories told in live-action, not to mention all the Sith lore it teases to uncover.

Hopefully, the Donald Glover-led series will materialize at some point in the near future. Perhaps it could even explore some further backstory of Emilia Clarke's Qi'ra, who fans are dying to see return.

Lando does not currently have a release window.