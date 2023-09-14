One of Star Wars' upcoming streaming shows seems to be making the jump towards being a full-fledged movie.

For years, Lucasfilm's Lando project has sat in a sort of limbo. Initially announced back in December 2020, news on the Donald Glover-led Star Wars epic has remained relatively sparse.

Back at Star Wars Celebration 2022, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed there had been "no movement" on Lando thanks to its star's busy schedule.

However, after a long period of radio silence, news broke this summer that the Lando-centric title was moving forward, with Donald Glover and his brother Stephen taking over as showrunners for Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien.

A Lando Movie On The Way

Star Wars

Lando showrunner Stephen Glover revealed the Donald Glover-starring show is actually being written as a movie.

After the Lando series was brought up on an appearance on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, the Star Wars writer remarked, Lando "is not even a show...the idea right now is to do a movie:"

Glover: "Yeah, we are a - it's not even a show. Torre: "Should we bleep it?" Glover: "I am sure the nerds will figure it out anyway. They will read my lips or something." Torre: "But wait, you said it's not even a show?" Glover: "No. The idea right now is to do a movie. But, that's the thing, right now, because of the [writers'] strike it is kind of like telephone. Torre: "So I can be an information broker between you and the Walt Disney Company? Guys, they are doing a movie."

Why Is Lando a Movie Now?

While this is not an official announcement by any means (fans will have to wait for Disney on that one), Stephen Glover - one of the masterminds behind the Lando project - feels like a pretty good authority on the subject.

It is fascinating to hear that Stephen and his brother Donald are ready to jump to the big screen with the title after seeing so much success in TV over the last couple of years.

The Glover brothers have earned plenty of praise for their work on the hit FX series Atlanta, so one would think they would be most comfortable continuing to play within that format.

What is funny is how Lando was initially first teased as a blockbuster film following the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

In 2018 Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy hinted a "the next spinoff will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian," (via Polygon) alluding to the character popping back up in a film.

It was then years later the title was officially announced as a streaming series set for Disney+.

A movie does make sense though, given Disney's current internal strategy. The studio has turned the page on its scattershot streaming mindset of getting as much as fast as possible onto its streaming platform.

Now, the House of Mouse is much more focused on quality over quantity, as it aims to get people back to the theaters with familiar IP.

This effort can be seen in the three new Star Wars films that were officially announced back at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Perhaps the Lando film will be next, providing fans with yet another Lucasfilm movie to get excited about.