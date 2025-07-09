Star Wars Now Planning Its 4th Spin-off Movie (And It's Sure To Be Divisive)

Star Wars has plans for its fourth official spin-off movie, although this one may be its most divisive yet. Since the launch of the Star Wars sequel trilogy in 2015, the star-faring brand has started dipping its toes into the world of cinematic spin-offs. So far, this has come to fruition in the form of Rogue One and Solo. There were originally plans for even more spin-off projects; however, those have since slowed down, with Disney being more intentional about how it releases Star Wars content.

A new report revealed Lucasfilm and Disney may be actively developing a fourth Star Wars spin-off film. This joins the likes of Solo, Rogue One, and the long-gestating Lando led by Atlanta star Donald Glover (spinning off of Solo and Lando Calrissian as a character) as spin-offs of other Star Wars movies, either released or planned for the Lucasfilm slate.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is discussing a spin-off movie to the sequel trilogy (Episodes VII - IX), which is sure to raise some eyebrows amongst Star Wars fans:

"Lucasfilm is discussing a spinoff film to the sequel trilogy. Unclear for which character."

Richtman made it clear that it is unknown what character this particular spin-off movie would center on or when the project would see the light of day.

A sequel trilogy spin-off would likely be the most divisive Star Wars spin-off yet. Episodes VII, VIII, and IX were not precisely the most universally beloved movies upon release and have only become more controversial as time has passed. This project could potentially reopen those wounds for fans who felt burned by the last three mainline Star Wars movies.

Star Wars is finally set to return to theaters in May 2026, with the release of Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian & Grogu. This will kick off a new era for the galaxy far, far away, with more movies already planned for the long-running sci-fi series, including Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter and James Mangold's First Jedi movie.

Every Other Star Wars Spin-Off Movie

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story kicked off Star Wars' more spin-off-centric fare, picking a long-speculated-upon narrative yarn from Lucasian lore and tugging upon it. The 2016 intergalactic spy epic follows the team responsible for acquiring the Death Star plans that led to the events of Star Wars: A New Hope.

Rogue One was critically celebrated upon release, getting the spin-off treatment itself with the beloved two-season TV show Andor, which tells the prequel to the prequel, recounting the life of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Technically, the most recently released Star Wars spin-off movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, was the last film under Lucasfilm's A Star Wars Story banner.

Solo spotlighted fan-favorite space-faring scoundrel Han Solo, showing how he became the bounty-hunting badass fans find him in Episode IV. The Ron Howard-directed Star Wars film starred Oppenheimer and Ironheart actor Alden Ehrenreich in the titular role, filling in for Harrison Ford as a younger version of the iconic character.

Lando

Lando is the last announced Star Wars spin-off movie. It will focus on Donald Glover as the debonair space gambler made famous by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy. The long-in-development spin-off film was first announced as a TV series at Disney Investor Day 2020.

However, in 2023, it was revealed that the project had transitioned to being a feature-length film rather than a streaming show. Since that update, word has been quiet on the Lando front, leaving some to believe it may have been abandoned.